Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today, February 13th, 2026

The exchange rate between the Naira and the US dollar, according to the data released on the FMDQ Security Exchange, the official forex trading portal, showed that the naira closed at 1356.33 per $1 on Friday, February 13th, 2026. The naira traded as high as 1355.58 to the dollar at the investors and exporters (I&E) window on Thursday. This is brought to you by Bizwatch Nigeria.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

In the Lagos Parallel Market, commonly referred to as the black market, the US dollar traded within a range of ₦1,425 to ₦1,440 per $1 on Friday, February 13, 2026, according to checks from Bureau De Change (BDC) operators and market monitoring platforms.

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognise the parallel market and has consistently directed individuals and businesses seeking foreign exchange to transact through authorised banks and official forex channels.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Selling Rate ₦1,440 Buying Rate ₦1,425

Dollar to Naira CBN / NFEM Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Official Exchange Rate Today Opening Rate ₦1,356.33 Current Rate ₦1,355.58

Important Notes

The official exchange rate is derived from the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) and published on the CBN official exchange rate portal.

official exchange rate portal. The black market rate reflects prevailing prices quoted by Bureau De Change operators across major trading centres such as Lagos and Abuja.

Rates may vary slightly depending on location, transaction size, and dealer margin.

For daily forex updates and financial market intelligence, stay with BizWatch Nigeria.