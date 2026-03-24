EU commits €290m to Nigeria in strategic investment Upgrade

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 24, 2026

Key Points

EU announces €290 million Global Gateway investment package targeting digital, health, agriculture, and migration

90,000km fibre rollout to expand internet access to millions of underserved Nigerians

New financing lines to support local drug manufacturing and climate-smart agriculture

Main Story

The European Union has committed €290 million in new investments to Nigeria, signalling a major upgrade in bilateral relations and economic cooperation under its Global Gateway strategy.

The announcement was made during the Eighth EU-Nigeria Ministerial Dialogue held in Abuja, co-chaired by Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Yusuf Maitama Tuggar and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas. The funding will be deployed across seven projects spanning digital infrastructure, healthcare manufacturing, agriculture, and migration management.

A significant portion — €131 million — is earmarked for digitalisation, including the rollout of 90,000 kilometres of fibre optic cables aimed at improving connectivity and reducing internet costs. The initiative is also expected to support Nigeria’s technical talent development agenda through large-scale digital skills training.

In the health sector, €55 million will expand access to financing for pharmaceutical and vaccine production through the Bank of Industry, backed by the European Investment Bank. Agriculture will receive €86 million to boost cocoa and dairy value chains, with a focus on climate-smart production and export competitiveness.

An additional €16 million has been allocated to migration-related programmes, including reintegration support for returning migrants and efforts to combat human trafficking networks.

What’s Being Said

“In the current geopolitical context, the European Union is keen to enhance its partnership with Nigeria,” said Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs.

“These investments create sustainable jobs and long-term economic opportunities that benefit the Nigerian people,” added Jozef Síkela, EU Commissioner for International Partnerships.

What’s Next

Implementation of the seven investment programmes is expected to begin immediately across priority sectors

Nigeria’s digital infrastructure expansion will align with its ongoing technical talent development initiative

Further EU-backed financing rounds may follow as part of the broader €962.5 million commitment since 2025

Bottom Line

The Bottom Line: The EU’s expanded investment signals a strategic pivot toward deeper economic integration with Nigeria, positioning the country as a critical partner in Europe’s global infrastructure and supply chain diversification agenda.