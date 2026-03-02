INEC pledges credible, technology-driven elections ahead of 2027 polls

KEY POINTS

INEC reaffirms commitment to transparent, tech-driven 2027 elections.

Commission cites infrastructure—not system failure—for past result delays.

Civil society urges stronger safeguards in the 2026 Electoral Act.

MAIN STORY

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has reaffirmed its commitment to delivering credible, transparent and technology-driven elections ahead of Nigeria’s 2027 general polls.

INEC Chairman, Joash Amupitan, pledged the 2026 Citizens’ Townhall on the Electoral Act held in Abuja.

Amupitan said electoral integrity remains central to national development and global confidence, noting that Nigeria must reshape international perceptions through strong institutional performance.

He recalled attending an academic conference in the United States where discussions about Nigeria largely focused on electoral fraud and cybercrime, adding that he presented a counter-narrative highlighting reforms, resilience and democratic progress.

The INEC chairman described democracy as the foundation of legitimacy and growth, stressing that free, fair and transparent elections are critical to stability, investor confidence and long-term development.

He noted that the commission actively participated in the nearly three-year multi-stakeholder process that produced the 2026 Electoral Act, in collaboration with the National Assembly, civil society organisations and other stakeholders.

THE ISSUES

Persistent concerns over electoral logistics, infrastructure gaps and public trust have continued to shape debates around Nigeria’s election management. Analysts say effective deployment of technology and institutional reforms will be key to restoring confidence ahead of 2027.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

Amupitan said delays in electronic transmission of results in past elections were due to infrastructure and terrain challenges rather than system failure.

He cited the recent Federal Capital Territory Area Council election, where difficult terrain and network limitations delayed real-time uploads in parts of Kuje Area Council.

He emphasised that the Electoral Act contains safeguards to ensure proper result transmission and collation.

Meanwhile, Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, said the 2026 Electoral Act introduced reforms such as clearer voter accreditation rules, electronic result transmission and digital registers for party primaries.

However, he warned that certain provisions could weaken institutional safeguards if not properly implemented, particularly those affecting INEC’s financial independence and dispute resolution processes.

WHAT’S NEXT

INEC plans nationwide stress-testing of electoral technology, infrastructure upgrades and scenario-based simulations ahead of the 2027 polls.

Civil society groups are also expected to intensify advocacy and monitoring efforts to ensure effective implementation of the new Electoral Act.

BOTTOM LINE

INEC’s renewed commitment to technology-driven elections signals efforts to strengthen electoral credibility, but experts say successful reforms and infrastructure improvements will be crucial to building public trust ahead of 2027.