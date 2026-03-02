CPPE outlines “Double-Edged” impact of Middle East conflict on Nigeria

KEY POINTS

Dr. Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), warns that the Iran-U.S.-Israel conflict has injected significant risk into the global economy, primarily through energy markets.

Higher crude oil prices could boost Nigeria’s export earnings, foreign exchange inflows, and FAAC allocations, provided domestic production levels are sustained.

Under a deregulated regime, rising global oil prices may drive up domestic costs for petrol, diesel, and aviation fuel, potentially worsening household welfare.

The CPPE advocates for disciplined fiscal consolidation, strengthened oil production, and the building of fiscal buffers to mitigate external shocks.

MAIN STORY

Dr. Muda Yusuf, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), has released an analysis on the implications of the escalating Iran-United States-Israel conflict for the Nigerian economy. In a statement issued Sunday in Lagos, Yusuf characterized the conflict as a “double-edged shock,” noting that the ultimate impact on Nigeria will depend heavily on domestic policy responses.

The primary transmission channel is the energy market, specifically the Strait of Hormuz, which handles approximately 20% of daily global crude supply. Yusuf noted that disruptions to this corridor typically trigger price volatility of $5–$15 per barrel. For Nigeria, where crude accounts for over 85% of export earnings, this could mean improved external reserves and increased revenue for all tiers of government. However, he warned that these gains are vulnerable to Nigeria’s fluctuating production levels—currently between 1.4 million and 1.6 million barrels per day—due to oil theft and infrastructure underinvestment.

Conversely, the domestic risk is centered on “inflation transmission.” Because Nigeria operates a deregulated downstream sector, higher international prices will lead directly to increased costs for transportation, logistics, and food distribution. Yusuf cautioned that while government revenues might rise, the “household welfare could deteriorate,” creating a gap between fiscal gains and social outcomes. To navigate this, he urged the government to save windfalls in stabilization mechanisms and prioritize capital expenditure.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The Iran–U.S.–Israel conflict represents a classic double-edged shock for Nigeria. The ultimate impact will depend less on external events and more on domestic policy discipline,” stated Dr. Muda Yusuf , CEO of CPPE.

, CEO of CPPE. On production challenges, Yusuf noted: “Without a sustained improvement in production efficiency and security, Nigeria may not fully optimise any price windfall.”

Regarding inflation, he warned: “Higher international crude prices could feed directly into higher petrol, diesel and aviation fuel costs… household welfare could deteriorate.”

WHAT’S NEXT

The government is expected to intensify anti-theft operations to ensure crude output remains high enough to benefit from price increases.

Economic observers will watch for the channeling of excess revenues into sovereign savings frameworks to protect against future price corrections.

Market participants anticipate potential hikes in pump prices and logistics costs as international crude volatility continues.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that while the Middle East conflict offers Nigeria a chance for a revenue windfall, it simultaneously threatens to drive up the cost of living. Successful navigation of this crisis will require the Federal Government to balance fiscal gains with targeted cushions for vulnerable households against energy-driven inflation.