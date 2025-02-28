inDrive Reports Surge In Deliveries As Small Businesses Thrive During Nigeria’s Month Of Love

Beyond Valentine’s Day: Nigerians Keep the Spirit of Love Alive, Driving Demand for Courier Services

inDrive has revealed a surge in delivery requests throughout February, reflecting a shift in consumer behavior as Nigerians extend their celebrations of love beyond Valentine’s Day. The company’s latest data shows that deliveries on February 14th doubled compared to last year, with demand for courier services remaining 30% higher than January throughout the month.

“This growing trend suggests that love isn’t just celebrated on one day—it’s an entire season,” said Timothy Oladimeji, Senior Country Representative at inDrive, in Nigeria. “We’re seeing more people embrace flexible, fair delivery services to send thoughtful gifts, surprise packages, and even fulfill small business orders all month long.”

For small businesses, inDrive has been a crucial partner in managing increased order volumes, especially during peak periods. Whether it’s a gift shop handling a last-minute rush or a customer needing an urgent delivery, quick and reliable service is essential. In Lagos, inDrive couriers are typically found within 1-2 minutes, with an average pickup time of just 15 minutes—helping businesses stay efficient and meet demand effortlessly.

Notably, personalized gifting has driven much of the demand, with custom jewelry, handwritten letters, gourmet treats, and bespoke hampers emerging as top-requested deliveries. This shift underscores a growing preference for meaningful, curated gifts over mass-produced items.

As February ends, inDrive remains committed to providing fair, accessible, and people-first courier services that adapt to evolving consumer needs—ensuring special moments are never missed, no matter the season.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision’s community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

For more information visit www.inDrive.com