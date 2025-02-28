FG Approves 7,000 Telecom Towers To Improve Rural Connectivity

The Federal Government approves the construction of 7,000 telecom towers across rural areas in Nigeria to enhance connectivity and close the digital gap.

Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Dr. Bosun Tijani, announces the plan on Thursday during a briefing in Abuja. He reveals that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) grants approval for the initiative as part of a wider effort to strengthen digital infrastructure across the country.

Tijani notes that this project complements ongoing efforts to deploy 90,000 kilometers of fiber-optic cables nationwide. He reiterates that the government remains committed to ensuring that all Nigerians, especially those in underserved regions, have access to reliable and high-quality telecommunication services.

“Our goal is not just access but ensuring top-notch connectivity,” Tijani explains. “The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) is working diligently to improve the quality of service and user experience.”

Regarding the recently approved tariff increase, Tijani states that it is essential for the sustainability of the telecom sector while ensuring services remain affordable for consumers.

He acknowledges that while the tariff hike presents challenges, it is necessary to balance the sector’s growth with consumer interests. “The telecom sector supports nearly half a million jobs in Nigeria, and maintaining the stability of these companies is vital for both the industry and the economy,” Tijani says.

The minister adds that the tariff adjustment follows a study by KPMG, which helped inform the decision to approve a 50% increase.

Following the approval on January 20, 2025, telecom operators begin implementing the new tariffs. Data costs on major networks—MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile—rise by at least 10%, while the cost of text messages increases from N4.00 to N6.00.

Tijani reassures Nigerians that the government’s priority is to ensure digital inclusion while maintaining a competitive and sustainable telecom industry.