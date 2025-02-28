inDrive Ranked #2 Ride-Hailing App In Nigeria, Continues Global Growth Momentum

inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has been named the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally and in Nigeria, reaffirming its strong market presence in the country, according to the latest report by leading market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Further solidifying its growing popularity, inDrive recently attained the highest positive perception for customer service, securing the top position in the Nigeria Customer Service Index (NCSI) with an impressive 60% positive opinion.

Globally, inDrive maintained its position as the world’s second most downloaded ride-hailing app for the third consecutive year in 2024, highlighting its continued expansion and commitment to fair mobility solutions. The platform was also recognized as the fifth most downloaded app in the travel and navigation category worldwide, with over 6.1 million downloads in December 2024 alone.

With its unique peer-to-peer pricing model, inDrive provides affordable transportation options for passengers and fair earning opportunities for drivers in 888 cities across 48 countries. In Nigeria, where ride-hailing plays a crucial role in urban mobility, inDrive’s people-first approach has helped drivers maximize their earnings while ensuring passengers benefit from reasonable fares.

Additionally, inDrive was the most downloaded ride-hailing app in 11 markets, including Zimbabwe, Botswana, some North African countries (like Egypt and Morocco) and in other regions. The company continues to diversify its offerings, spanning city-to-city transportation, freight, and courier delivery.

Arsen Tomsky, inDrive Founder and CEO, commented:

“It is an incredible achievement for inDrive to maintain its position as the second most downloaded ride-hailing app worldwide. This is a testament to the hardworking individuals behind the app—our global team—consistently working to improve and add value for our users while staying committed to providing fair services. inDrive has been working relentlessly to facilitate mobility at a fair price and create meaningful earning opportunities for workers in underserved communities. It is an honor to see our efforts reflected once again in the latest app download data.”

As inDrive continues to grow and evolve, the company remains focused on challenging injustice, promoting fair pricing, and expanding access to essential mobility and financial services worldwide.