India asks Meta to delay WhatsApp username rollout over fraud concerns

Key points

India has asked Meta to suspend the rollout of WhatsApp’s new username feature pending further consultations.

Authorities fear the feature could increase impersonation, phishing and other cyber fraud.

Meta says the feature has not yet been launched in India and includes safeguards against abuse.

India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 500 million users.

Government data shows cyber fraud losses in India reached nearly $3 billion in 2025.

Main Story

The Indian government has asked Meta to postpone the rollout of WhatsApp’s upcoming username feature over concerns that it could increase online fraud and impersonation attacks.

The request comes as authorities intensify efforts to combat a sharp rise in cybercrime, with fraudsters increasingly exploiting low levels of digital literacy among internet users.

WhatsApp, owned by Meta, announced earlier this week that users worldwide would soon be able to connect using unique usernames instead of sharing their phone numbers, a feature the company said is designed to enhance user privacy.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has expressed concern that the feature could make it easier for criminals to impersonate legitimate users and target unsuspecting victims through phishing schemes, digital arrest scams and other forms of online fraud.

According to media reports, the ministry has written to Meta requesting that the feature not be introduced in India until consultations with the government are concluded.

A senior government official, quoted by the Indian Express, said malicious actors could register misleading usernames and use them to deceive users who may not be technologically equipped to distinguish genuine accounts from fraudulent ones.

Responding to the concerns, Meta said the username feature has not yet been launched in India and emphasised that it has introduced multiple safeguards to prevent impersonation.

The company said it has reserved usernames associated with public figures and verified accounts to ensure they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners.

Meta also noted that users will still be required to register with a valid phone number and that the platform includes multiple security measures designed to detect and prevent scams involving usernames.

India remains WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 500 million users, making any changes to the platform particularly significant for regulators.

The username feature is already available on WeChat, the messaging platform owned by Chinese technology company Tencent.

The Issues

India has witnessed a significant increase in cybercrime as rapid digital adoption has outpaced public awareness of online safety practices.

Regulators are increasingly scrutinising digital platforms to ensure new features do not inadvertently create opportunities for fraudsters, particularly in countries with large populations of first-time internet users.

The challenge for technology companies is balancing enhanced privacy features with robust identity verification and anti-fraud protections.

What’s Being Said

The Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology expressed concern that the proposed username feature could facilitate impersonation, phishing and other online scams if implemented without adequate safeguards.

Meta said the feature is not yet available in India and has been designed with multiple layers of protection, including reserving usernames for public figures and verified accounts while maintaining phone-number verification for all users.

What’s Next

The Indian government and Meta are expected to continue consultations before any decision is taken on launching the username feature in the country.

Meta may introduce additional safeguards or modifications to address regulatory concerns before the feature becomes available to Indian users.

Bottom Line

India’s request to delay WhatsApp’s username feature highlights the growing tension between digital innovation and cybersecurity, underscoring the need for strong safeguards as messaging platforms introduce new privacy-focused features.