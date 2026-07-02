BREAKING: Atiku appoints Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson ahead of 2027 elections

… Former Vice President names lawyer and politician Kenneth Okonkwo to lead media engagement as political activities ahead of the 2027 polls intensify.

Key points

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appointed Kenneth Okonkwo as his official spokesperson.

The appointment comes as political consultations ahead of the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

Okonkwo is expected to coordinate Atiku’s media engagements and communicate his positions on national issues.

The move is seen as part of efforts to strengthen Atiku’s public communication strategy.

Main Story

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has appointed lawyer, actor and politician Kenneth Okonkwo as his official spokesperson.

The appointment marks a significant development within Atiku’s political camp as preparations for the 2027 general elections begin to gather pace.

According to the announcement, Okonkwo will coordinate the former vice president’s media engagements and serve as the principal communicator of his positions on national issues as well as matters relating to the forthcoming presidential election.

The appointment comes amid increasing political realignments and consultations ahead of the 2027 electoral cycle, with major political figures expected to intensify engagements in the coming months.

Further details regarding the appointment are yet to be released.

The Issues

As political activities ahead of the 2027 general elections intensify, strategic communication is expected to play a central role in shaping public perception and engaging voters.

The appointment of a spokesperson signals an effort to strengthen message coordination, manage media relations and communicate policy positions effectively in an increasingly competitive political environment.

What’s Being Said

The announcement stated that Kenneth Okonkwo will serve as the official spokesperson to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, coordinating media engagements and communicating his positions on national issues and the 2027 presidential race.

What’s Next

More details are expected regarding the scope of Okonkwo’s responsibilities, Atiku’s political plans and the communication strategy that will shape the former vice president’s engagements ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Bottom Line

The appointment of Kenneth Okonkwo as spokesperson signals Atiku Abubakar’s early efforts to strengthen his media and public engagement strategy as political activities ahead of the 2027 elections continue to build.