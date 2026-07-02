Google expands Africa AI push with new cloud, startup and digital skills investments

Key points

Google Cloud says its Johannesburg Cloud Region could add $90.6 billion to Africa’s economy and support nearly 315,000 jobs by 2030.

to Africa’s economy and support nearly by 2030. The company unveiled five AI initiatives covering cloud infrastructure, connectivity, startup funding, research and digital skills.

Google will launch Africa’s first Applied AI Lab in Ghana and open applications for its South African AI startup accelerator on July 21.

New investments include a digital innovation centre in Soweto and expanded subsea connectivity linking Africa to Australia and India.

Main story

Google Cloud has unveiled a new wave of artificial intelligence (AI) investments across Africa, announcing infrastructure, startup, research and digital skills initiatives that it says will accelerate the continent’s digital transformation and strengthen its role in the global technology economy.

Speaking at Google’s inaugural Africa Cloud Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday, Google Cloud Vice President for the UK, Ireland and Sub-Saharan Africa, Maureen Costello, said the company’s Johannesburg Cloud Region could generate an additional $90.6 billion in economic output and support nearly 315,000 jobs by 2030.

The summit brought together about 3,000 business leaders, developers, government officials and technology partners.

Costello said the new initiatives build on Google’s existing $1 billion investment commitment to Africa and its recent investments in AI research, digital skills and innovation.

Among the announcements was a new Digital Exchange Port to be established in South Africa’s Eastern Cape. The facility, the first of four planned connectivity hubs across Africa, will strengthen internet resilience by linking the continent directly to Australia through the Umoja subsea cable and to India via a new undersea connection.

Google also announced the launch of Africa’s first Applied AI Lab in Accra, Ghana, where African startup founders will work alongside Google researchers while gaining early access to the company’s latest AI models.

According to Costello, the lab will focus on supporting entrepreneurs developing AI solutions for African challenges across sectors including business, education, software development and the creative economy.

The company further announced that applications for the 2026 South African Google for Startups Accelerator will open on July 21. The programme will admit 15 AI-focused startups, providing mentorship, specialised training and equity-free funding as part of Google’s broader goal of supporting 50 African startups by 2028.

To strengthen digital skills development, Google said it would partner with WeThinkCode to establish a three million rand digital innovation centre at South West Gauteng TVET College in Soweto.

Through its philanthropic arm, Google.org, the company also committed more than $1 million to support The Akuna Group’s AI education programme for underrepresented African creators.

Costello said African businesses had moved beyond experimenting with AI and were increasingly deploying the technology to solve practical business challenges.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was quoted in the statement, said Africa was emerging as a strategic growth region for global cloud computing through continued investment in AI and digital infrastructure.

Google Senior Vice President for Research, Labs, Technology and Society, James Manyika, said the investments demonstrated the company’s commitment to advancing African-led AI innovation by expanding infrastructure, strengthening partnerships and equipping local innovators with the tools needed to build solutions for African markets.

The issues

The announcements reflect intensifying competition among global technology companies to expand AI infrastructure and cloud computing services across Africa.

While improved digital infrastructure and AI investment could stimulate economic growth, startup development and job creation, success will depend on whether African businesses, governments and educational institutions can build the skills, regulatory frameworks and local innovation ecosystems needed to fully leverage the technology.

What’s being said

“African enterprises have moved beyond AI experimentation to deploying practical business solutions.” — Maureen Costello, Google Cloud

“The investments reflect our commitment to advancing African-led AI innovation.” — James Manyika, Google

What’s next

Google will begin accepting applications for its South African AI startup accelerator on July 21, while work progresses on the Applied AI Lab in Ghana, the Digital Exchange Port in South Africa and other infrastructure projects planned across the continent.

Bottom line

Google is deepening its long-term investment in Africa by combining cloud infrastructure, AI research, startup support and digital skills development in a strategy aimed at positioning the continent as a significant player in the global AI economy.