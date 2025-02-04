IGP Warns Officers Against Unauthorised Case Transfers, V

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has issued a stern warning to officers against the unauthorised transfer of ongoing cases, vowing strict sanctions for those found guilty of misconduct.

In a statement on Tuesday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, condemned the unethical practice, noting that it undermines investigations and erodes public confidence in the police. He stressed that transparency, professionalism, and accountability must remain the guiding principles of policing.

To reinforce these standards, the IGP has directed all supervising officers, particularly those in investigative units, to handle cases with diligence and integrity. He emphasised that cases must be investigated within the jurisdiction where the alleged offence occurred, except with express approval from his office.

Egbetokun also cautioned against the misuse of police authority in civil disputes, particularly in land matters. He reminded officers that the police have no jurisdiction over purely civil cases unless a criminal element is involved. In such instances, investigations must be overseen by State Commissioners of Police, who will be held accountable for the process and outcome.

Additionally, the IGP vowed to tackle the rising issue of frivolous petitions used to harass or intimidate individuals. Moving forward, all petitions must include a declaration confirming their authenticity and confirming that the complaint has not been submitted to any other law enforcement agency or, if it has, that it has been withdrawn before engaging the police. Petitioners found guilty of filing false claims will face appropriate sanctions.

To enhance efficiency, Egbetokun urged the public to direct their complaints to appropriate police commands, divisions, or units, rather than his office, except in cases requiring review or special intervention. He further warned that any officer or individual found misusing the IGP’s name or authority would face severe consequences, including prosecution.

Reaffirming his commitment to professionalism, the IGP assured Nigerians of the Force’s dedication to upholding justice, transparency, and accountability. He encouraged citizens to report any unethical police practices through proper channels.