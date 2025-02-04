Tinubu Inaugurates Eight Permanent Secretaries, Commissioners Ahead Of FEC Meeting

President Bola Tinubu, on Wednesday, swore in eight newly appointed federal permanent secretaries and 21 commissioners of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) in a ceremony held at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja. The event took place shortly before the commencement of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

The swearing-in ceremony, conducted in two batches of four permanent secretaries each, was anchored by the Director of Media in the Office of the President, Abiodun Oladunjoye, who read the citations of the appointees.

New Permanent Secretaries

The newly inaugurated permanent secretaries include:

Onwusoro Ihemelandu (Abia State)

Ndiomu Philip (Bayelsa State)

Anuma Nlia (Ebonyi State)

Ogbodo Nnam (Enugu State)

Kalba Usman (Gombe State)

Usman Aminu (Kebbi State)

Oyekunle Nwakuso (Rivers State)

Nadungu Gagare (Kaduna State)

RMAFC Commissioners and Other Appointees

In addition to the permanent secretaries, President Tinubu also inaugurated 21 federal commissioners of the RMAFC, whose appointments were confirmed by the Senate in August 2024. Among the commissioners are:

Linda Oti (Abia)

Akpan Effiong (Akwa Ibom)

Enefe Ekene (Anambra)

Prof. Steve Ugba (Benue)

Chief Eyonsa (Cross River)

Aruviere Egharhevwe (Delta)

Nduka Awuregu (Ebonyi)

Victor Eboigbe (Edo)

Wumi Ogunlola (Ekiti)

Ozo Obodougo (Enugu)

Kabir Mashi (Katsina)

The President also swore in a federal commissioner for the Federal Character Commission and a member of the National Population Commission.

Tribute to Late Jeremiah Useni

Before the commencement of the FEC meeting, members of the Council observed a minute of silence in honour of the late former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Jeremiah Useni, who passed away on January 23, 2025.

Attendees at the FEC Meeting

The FEC meeting was attended by high-ranking government officials, including Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila, Head of Service Didi Walson-Jack, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume, and several ministers.

The inauguration of the new appointees’ underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to strengthening the federal civil service and ensuring effective governance. The newly sworn-in officials are expected to bring their expertise and dedication to their respective roles, contributing to the administration’s broader objectives.