Tinubu extends CGC Adeniyi’s tenure by six months to consolidate Customs reforms

Key points

President Bola Tinubu has approved a six-month extension of the tenure of Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi.

The extension, which runs until February 2027, is aimed at consolidating ongoing reforms, including the National Single Window project.

Adeniyi is expected to oversee key administrative processes, including promotions and retirements, to ensure a smooth leadership transition.

Main story

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved a final six-month extension of the tenure of the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, extending his stay in office beyond the previously scheduled expiration date of August 1, 2026.

The approval was disclosed in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

According to the statement, the tenure extension will run until February 2027 and is intended to allow Adeniyi to consolidate ongoing reforms within the Nigeria Customs Service, particularly the implementation of the National Single Window project, while ensuring a seamless succession process.

The Presidency stated that the extension would provide continuity for key institutional reforms and support ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency across the Customs Service.

During the additional six-month period, Adeniyi is expected to work closely with the Board of the Nigeria Customs Service to oversee critical administrative processes, including the promotion of qualified officers to the rank of Comptroller and the compulsory retirement of personnel who have attained either 60 years of age or 35 years in service.

The issues

The extension comes at a critical period for the Nigeria Customs Service as it continues to implement wide-ranging reforms aimed at improving revenue generation, trade facilitation, border security and digital transformation.

A key component of the reform agenda is the National Single Window project, a government-backed initiative designed to streamline trade processes, reduce bottlenecks at ports and improve Nigeria’s ease of doing business.

The Customs Service has also been undergoing organisational restructuring and modernisation efforts intended to strengthen efficiency, transparency and stakeholder engagement.

Industry observers have noted that leadership continuity could be crucial in sustaining the momentum of these reforms and ensuring institutional stability during the transition period.

What’s being said

According to the Presidency, the extension is designed to enable the Customs chief to complete strategic reform initiatives and facilitate an orderly transition within the Service.

The statement noted that Adeniyi’s continued leadership would help sustain ongoing institutional reforms while supporting the management of personnel matters and succession planning.

Since assuming office in June 2023, Adeniyi has spearheaded several initiatives aimed at modernising Customs operations, improving stakeholder relations and enhancing revenue performance.

A graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University, Adeniyi joined the Nigeria Customs Service in the late 1980s and rose through the ranks, serving as Deputy Comptroller in 2012, Comptroller in 2017, Assistant Comptroller-General in 2020 and Acting Deputy Comptroller-General in January 2023 before his appointment as Comptroller-General.

WHAT’S NEXT

With the extension now approved, attention will focus on the implementation of the National Single Window project and other strategic reforms expected to shape the future of Customs administration in Nigeria.

The Customs leadership is also expected to commence administrative processes relating to promotions and retirements, which could significantly influence the Service’s leadership structure ahead of the eventual transition.

Stakeholders in the trade and maritime sectors will be monitoring the impact of the extended tenure on ongoing efforts to improve trade efficiency, revenue collection and service delivery.

Bottom line

President Tinubu’s decision to extend Adeniyi’s tenure by six months reflects the administration’s commitment to maintaining continuity in the Nigeria Customs Service’s reform agenda. The extension provides additional time to advance key modernisation projects, manage leadership succession and consolidate gains recorded in revenue generation, trade facilitation and institutional transformation.