AMCON's N5 trillion Debt

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, set up a task force with a mandate to devise a strategy to recover the N5 trillion owed to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the ministry of justice.

At the meeting that held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Muiz Banire, AMCON’s chairman, said the top 20 debtors owe 67% of the N5 trillion debt.

According to a list released by the corporation in October, here are AMCON’s top 20 debtors.

S/N Obligor Name Main Promoter(s) Current Exposure 1 Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited Ifeanyi Ubah 115,952,152,265.92 2 NICON Investments Limited Jimoh Ibrahim 59,544,633,980.31 3 Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2) Wale Babalakin (SAN) 40,798,422,374.02 4 Josepdam & Sons Limited Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed KuteyiGaniyu Kuteyi 39,056,674,951.55 5 Tinapa Business Resort Cross River State Government 36,006,319,844.68 6 Home Trust Savings Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun 30,626,243,344.71 7 Geometric Power Limited Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji AgathaObibuaru ElumaAnike Paul Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka Dozie Chijioke Akpe Austine Nnaji Okechukwu UBA Trustees Limited Kunoch Limited Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited 29,844,500,896.77 8 Roygate Properties Limited Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu JohnAlarape OlabodeOkhaleke Ndudi 28,137,176,532.32 9 Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC) Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda 26,474,541,188.17 10 Anyiam Osigwe Limited Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere 20,523,322,350.29 11 Platinum Capital Obire RichardFrancis Atuche 20,378,820,507.19 12 Flotsome Investment Limited Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru 20,218,703,550.96 13 Lonestar Drilling Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi 20,207,979,803.22 14 Petrologistics Limited Ugoji Egbujo 19,576,962,565.35 15 Lorna Global Resources H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami 18,919,109,352.85 16 Hosanna Properties Limited Anionye ChikaObi Ike C. 18,059,895,396.27 17 Minaj Holdings Limited Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller GregreyEthridge Kyle Attueyi Joe Oladele Afolabi Okpere Kisito Kokoricha Paul 17,306,900,257.66 18 Afrijet Airlines Limited Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin 13,122,022,439.57 19 Petroleum Brokers Limited Wilcox Awopuolagha 13,076,314,937.26 20 Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil

Note: There might be a slight difference to this list because Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, says the corporation spent almost N1 trillion rescuing the now-defunct Skye Bank.

Source: The Cable