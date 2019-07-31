AMCON's N5 trillion Debt

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Tuesday, set up a task force with a mandate to devise a strategy to recover the N5 trillion owed to the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).
The agencies tasked to go after the debtors are Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) and the ministry of justice.
At the meeting that held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Muiz Banire, AMCON’s chairman, said the top 20 debtors owe 67% of the N5 trillion debt.
According to a list released by the corporation in October, here are AMCON’s top 20 debtors.
|S/N
|Obligor Name
|Main Promoter(s)
|Current Exposure
|1
|Capital Oil & Gas Industries Limited
|Ifeanyi Ubah
|115,952,152,265.92
|2
|NICON Investments Limited
|Jimoh Ibrahim
|59,544,633,980.31
|3
|Bi-Courtney Limited (MMA2)
|Wale Babalakin (SAN)
|40,798,422,374.02
|4
|Josepdam & Sons Limited
|Late Mrs. Josephine Damilola KuteyiSaheed KuteyiGaniyu Kuteyi
|39,056,674,951.55
|5
|Tinapa Business Resort
|Cross River State Government
|36,006,319,844.68
|6
|Home Trust Savings
|Chukwukadibia AjaegbuFunmu Ademosun
|30,626,243,344.71
|7
|Geometric Power Limited
|Prof. Barth NnajiNnaji AgathaObibuaru ElumaAnike Paul
Nwobodo Benjamin Chukwuemeka
Dozie Chijioke
Akpe Austine
Nnaji Okechukwu
UBA Trustees Limited
Kunoch Limited
Diamond Capital & Financial Market Limited
|29,844,500,896.77
|8
|Roygate Properties Limited
|Wale Babalakin (SAN)Agumadu JohnAlarape OlabodeOkhaleke Ndudi
|28,137,176,532.32
|9
|Shell Development Petroleum Company – West Multipurpose Co-operative Society Limited (SPDC)
|Shell Staff, represented by Ikponmwosa Ogiemuda
|26,474,541,188.17
|10
|Anyiam Osigwe Limited
|Anyiam-Osigwe Dorothy Chinyere
|20,523,322,350.29
|11
|Platinum Capital
|Obire RichardFrancis Atuche
|20,378,820,507.19
|12
|Flotsome Investment Limited
|Oboden IbruTejiro Ibru
|20,218,703,550.96
|13
|Lonestar Drilling
|Late Chief IdisiMargaret Idisi
|20,207,979,803.22
|14
|Petrologistics Limited
|Ugoji Egbujo
|19,576,962,565.35
|15
|Lorna Global Resources
|H.E. Chimaroke Nnamami
|18,919,109,352.85
|16
|Hosanna Properties Limited
|Anionye ChikaObi Ike C.
|18,059,895,396.27
|17
|Minaj Holdings Limited
|Ajegbo Mike NnayeluchudihuLuke Chidi ChudihuiloguMiller GregreyEthridge Kyle
Attueyi Joe
Oladele Afolabi
Okpere Kisito
Kokoricha Paul
|17,306,900,257.66
|18
|Afrijet Airlines Limited
|Inoelle Willam BarryCarr Collin
|13,122,022,439.57
|19
|Petroleum Brokers Limited
|Wilcox Awopuolagha
|13,076,314,937.26
|20
|Hotel De Island; Kasmal Properties; Island Autos & Nacoil
Note: There might be a slight difference to this list because Ahmed Kuru, AMCON’s executive director, says the corporation spent almost N1 trillion rescuing the now-defunct Skye Bank.
Source: The Cable