First Bank Holds Innovation Week

First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Holdings Plc is currently holding its Innovation Week. The week is to provide opportunities for members of the staff across the FBN Holdings Group to develop and sustain an innovative culture that will enhance its overall business performance.

The week which began on Monday will end on Friday August 2 with the launch of an innovation platform.

There will be panel discussions with industry innovation thought leaders, such as Gbenga Agboola, Co-Founder and CEO Flutterwave, Odunayo Eweniyi, Co-Founder and CEO Piggybank and Funlola Jide-Aribaloye, CEO Reliance HMO; a demo fair featuring tech giants Microsoft, Oracle and The Terragon Group; workshops and an open house at the FirstBank Digital Lab. The week-long event provides a platform for “Cultivating an Innovative Mindset” for staff to become familiar with internal structures and tools available to support an innovative culture.

According to FBN Holdings Group Managing Director, U. K Eke, “there is a new emerging economy, driven by changes in technology, demographics and the environment. “As a Group, we have taken the decision to welcome these changes and harness opportunities from serving our large base of customers by leveraging technology and pushing frontiers in an effort to extend our leadership in the market. The innovation week is therefore, a platform to work as a Group and across the aisle as we seek creative ways of leading the change in the financial services sector across Middle Africa.