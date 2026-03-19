Lagos police deploy tactical units, marine teams for Eid-el-fitr safety

KEY POINTS

The Lagos State Police Command has announced a massive security deployment to ensure a hitch-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

The operation involves a multi-tier strategy including conventional officers, tactical units, intelligence operatives, and marine police teams.

Special focus has been placed on high-traffic areas such as Eid prayer grounds, mosques, markets, and recreational centers.

Traffic personnel have been strategically stationed on major highways and inner roads to manage the expected surge in holiday travel.

MAIN STORY

The Lagos State Police Command was reported to have unveiled an extensive security framework on Wednesday ahead of the upcoming Eid-el-Fitr festivities. According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, SP Abimbola Adebisi, the move was aimed at providing a peaceful environment for both residents and visitors.

The Lagos Eid-el-Fitr security plan reportedly followed direct instructions from the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Olatunji Disu, and the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Olohundare Jimoh.

The command disclosed that the deployment would cover both land and waterways, utilizing marine police teams to secure the state’s aquatic corridors. SP Adebisi noted that the security architecture was being supported by a strengthened intelligence network designed to identify and neutralize potential threats before they could manifest.

Area Commanders and Divisional Police Officers were reportedly directed to intensify patrols, particularly in densely populated neighborhoods and areas identified as high-risk.

Furthermore, the police spokesperson stated that specific arrangements had been made to secure public venues expecting large gatherings, including mosques and recreational parks. Professionalism was emphasized as a core requirement for the officers on duty, who were instructed to maintain a highly visible presence to deter criminal activity.

To manage the logistical challenges of the holiday, traffic personnel were said to have been deployed to major highways and known congestion points to ensure the free flow of movement throughout the celebration period.

WHAT’S BEING SAID

“The operation includes conventional officers, tactical units, intelligence operatives and marine police teams securing both land and waterways,” stated SP Abimbola Adebisi .

. “Area Commanders and tactical heads have been directed to intensify patrols, especially in densely populated and high-risk areas,” Adebisi added.

added. “Report suspicious activity via emergency lines: 07061019374, 08065154338, 08063299264 and 08039344870,” the Command urged.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has officially declared Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays to mark the Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Consequently, residents can expect a surge in motorized and foot patrols across all 20 Local Government Areas in Lagos throughout the four-day weekend. The command has activated multiple emergency lines and urged the public to report any suspicious behavior immediately to the nearest station or via the provided hotlines. Special tactical teams will also be stationed at major event centers and beaches, which traditionally see peak attendance during the Sallah period.

BOTTOM LINE

The Bottom Line is that Lagos is taking no chances with holiday security. By integrating marine and intelligence units into the standard patrol routine, the police are creating a “total coverage” model intended to reassure the public and keep the state’s commercial and social hubs open during the festivities.