WHO says over 1,800 Killed in US–Israel–Iran War

By Boluwatife Oshadiya | March 12, 2026

Key Points

WHO says more than 1,800 people have been killed and 12,500 injured in the ongoing US–Israel–Iran conflict

Iran accounts for over 1,300 deaths while Lebanon has recorded more than 570 fatalities

Health systems across the Middle East face severe strain as hospitals come under attack

Main Story

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that the escalating military conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran has killed more than 1,800 people and injured about 12,500 others in less than two weeks.

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus raised the alarm on Wednesday, saying healthcare systems across parts of the Middle East are under intense pressure as casualties mount and displacement spreads.

The latest figures show that Iran has recorded more than 1,300 deaths and around 9,000 injuries, while Lebanon has reported at least 570 deaths and approximately 1,400 injuries. In Israel, authorities have reported 15 deaths and about 2,142 injuries linked to the fighting.

The conflict intensified following a large-scale joint US–Israeli military strike on February 28, which targeted several strategic locations in Iran and reportedly killed the country’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei alongside senior military officials.

The escalation has triggered retaliatory attacks by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, which has launched strikes on Israeli targets and United States military facilities in several countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Beyond the immediate casualties, the conflict has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis. According to international agencies, over 100,000 people have been displaced in Iran, while up to 700,000 residents have fled their homes in Lebanon.

WHO officials say deteriorating living conditions in displacement camps — including limited access to clean water, sanitation and medical services — are increasing the risk of disease outbreaks, particularly among children and vulnerable populations.

The organisation also reported multiple attacks on healthcare facilities across the region since the conflict began.

What’s Being Said

“Health systems across the region are under immense strain and approaching collapse,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a statement.

“Attacks on health facilities not only claim lives but also deprive communities of critical care when they need it most.”

Humanitarian organisations have also called for stronger protections for civilians.

“Hospitals and medical workers must never become targets in armed conflict,” said a spokesperson for an international humanitarian group responding to the crisis.

What’s Next