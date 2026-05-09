WHO Chief to oversee Tenerife evacuation as Hantavirus outbreak on cruise ship raises global concern

Key points

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is expected in Tenerife to coordinate evacuation efforts linked to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius.

Three passengers have died, while six confirmed cases of the Andes strain of hantavirus have heightened international health concerns.

Health authorities insist the risk to the general public remains low despite multinational monitoring and quarantine measures.

Main story

The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, is expected on the Spanish island of Tenerife on Saturday to help coordinate the evacuation and health response linked to the hantavirus outbreak aboard the cruise vessel MV Hondius.

Spanish ministry sources disclosed that Tedros would join Spain’s health and interior ministers at a command post established to oversee coordination among health authorities, emergency agencies, and surveillance teams handling the outbreak.

The outbreak has already claimed the lives of three passengers — a Dutch couple and a German woman — while several others reportedly fell ill during the voyage.

Health officials confirmed that the Andes strain of hantavirus, the only known variant capable of limited human-to-human transmission, was detected among infected passengers, intensifying international attention and precautionary measures.

The Dutch-flagged vessel, carrying about 150 passengers and crew, is expected to arrive off the coast of Tenerife on Sunday. Authorities plan to evacuate passengers via smaller vessels before transporting them to airports for repatriation flights to their respective countries.

Despite concerns, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier stated that the overall public health risk remains low.

According to him, available evidence suggests the virus does not spread easily between humans, noting that some cabin-sharing passengers had not contracted the infection despite close contact with infected individuals.

The WHO confirmed that six out of eight suspected cases tested positive for hantavirus, with no additional suspected cases currently identified aboard the ship.

The issues

The outbreak has renewed concerns over the management of infectious diseases in confined travel settings such as cruise ships, especially where international travel complicates tracing and containment efforts.

The confirmation of the Andes strain — the only hantavirus subtype associated with person-to-person transmission — has heightened vigilance among global health authorities, although experts continue to stress that transmission remains relatively uncommon.

The incident also highlights challenges associated with emergency evacuation logistics, quarantine coordination, and international public health communication during cross-border outbreaks.

What’s being said

WHO officials maintain that the outbreak poses “minimal risk” to the wider public, emphasizing that hantavirus is not highly contagious under normal circumstances.

Spanish authorities confirmed that several individuals who may have had indirect contact with infected passengers are undergoing testing and isolation protocols as precautionary measures.

Meanwhile, passengers aboard the vessel have described a calm atmosphere despite the situation. Travel content creator Kasem Ibn Hattuta said medical teams had boarded the ship and that passengers were adhering to preventive measures including mask use and physical distancing.

What’s next

The evacuation and repatriation process is expected to begin immediately after the ship arrives near Tenerife, with authorities aiming to complete operations before adverse weather conditions affect the region.

Countries including the United States are already arranging quarantine and monitoring procedures for returning nationals, while health agencies continue contact tracing efforts linked to passengers and crew members.

Monitoring is also ongoing in several countries after potential exposure cases were reported in Spain, South Africa, and the remote British territory of Tristan da Cunha.

Bottom line

Although global health authorities insist the hantavirus outbreak aboard the MV Hondius remains a low public health risk, the deaths, multinational exposure concerns, and involvement of the rare Andes strain have triggered an extensive international emergency response focused on containment, evacuation, and surveillance.