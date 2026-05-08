IAEA reports drone damage to nuclear emergency infrastructure at ZNPP

Nuclear safety

Keypoints

A drone attack on May 3, 2026, disabled the External Radiation Control Laboratory (ERCL) located 4km from the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.

Critical meteorological equipment used for real-time tracking during nuclear emergencies was destroyed and is currently inoperable.

A strike on May 5 damaged the building housing the ZNPP’s off-site emergency center in Enerhodar, causing structural damage.

The ZNPP remains dependent on a single 330 kV backup power line, as the main 750 kV line has been disconnected since March 24, 2026.

IAEA teams are currently inspecting 14 critical electrical substations across Ukraine to monitor grid stability for all nuclear sites.

Main Story

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed that drone attacks over the past week have directly damaged nuclear emergency response infrastructure near the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi reported that a strike on May 3 disabled the External Radiation Control Laboratory (ERCL). This facility is essential for collecting meteorological data required to forecast radiation spread during an emergency.

Grossi warned that the persistent military activity near the plant is degrading critical safety layers, even while essential reactor equipment remains intact.

In addition to the laboratory strike, a drone hit the building containing the ZNPP off-site emergency center in Enerhodar on May 5, while other attacks on local substations caused power and water outages in the town where plant staff reside.

The ZNPP continues to operate in a fragile state, relying on only one backup power line for cooling and safety functions. The IAEA is currently negotiating for a temporary localized ceasefire to allow technical teams to repair the main power infrastructure and restore grid redundancy.

The Issues

The loss of real-time environmental monitoring tools means the plant has diminished capacity to respond effectively if a radiological release occurs.

Continuous attacks on electrical substations threaten the “deep defense” system required to prevent a station blackout and potential core melt.

Military activity in Enerhodar directly impacts the mental and physical well-being of the specialized personnel necessary for nuclear safety.

What’s Being Said

“These are examples of damage to nuclear emergency response equipment as a direct result of military activities. We cannot afford for the next damage to occur on essential nuclear safety equipment,” said Rafael Mariano Grossi, IAEA Director General.

“I once again call on both sides to make all efforts to avoid military activities in the vicinity of nuclear facilities – wherever they are located,” Grossi added.

“The need for a stable electricity supply to nuclear power plants is well defined in IAEA safety standards,” the Director General noted during the substation inspection mission.

What’s Next

IAEA teams will complete the inspection of 14 critical substations to evaluate damage and restoration efforts.

Negotiations will continue between the IAEA, Russia, and Ukraine to secure a window for repairing the main 750 kV Dniprovska power line.

The Agency will maintain its presence at all Ukrainian nuclear sites and the Chornobyl zone to monitor safety levels during the conflict.

Bottom Line Recent drone strikes have weakened the emergency preparedness of the Zaporizhzhya plant by disabling its environmental monitoring lab and targeting staff support infrastructure.