How To Spot A Nigerian Scam Before You Lose Your Money

Scammers in Nigeria have taken deception to PhD level. They don’t just steal money; they do it with style, confidence, and sometimes even with “Dear Beloved Friend…” introductions.

Whether it’s fake investment schemes, too-good-to-be-true job offers, or your long-lost “uncle” from abroad who suddenly remembers you, knowing how to identify these scams can save you from heartbreak and an empty bank account.

Here’s how to outsmart them before they outsmart you.

1. If It Sounds Too Good to Be True, It’s a Lie

A stranger messages you, saying:

“Congratulations! You have won N500,000 in a giveaway you never entered!”

That’s your first sign to run. Nigerian scammers love promising quick money, high returns, or miracle investments.

Red flags include:

“Invest N10,000 and get N100,000 in 24 hours!” (My brother, even Dangote doesn’t make money that fast.)

“We are giving away free cars and houses to the first 100 people!” (Oga, abeg, even your government no generous like that.)

“You have an inheritance from a foreign relative!” (Which foreign relative? Your ancestors have not even sent you pocket money before.)

Rule of thumb? If it feels too sweet, check the sugar level—it’s probably poison.

2. Scammers Speak Queen’s English… But Their Grammar is a Crime

Many Nigerian scammers try to sound professional, but their grammar often exposes them. A legit company won’t send you emails that say:

“Dear Customer, Urgent! Your ATM Card is being blockeded. Send us ur pin so we can fixing it.”

Before you fall for any scam, check for these:

Excessive grammatical errors (Even autocorrect is tired of them).

Strange sender email addresses (e.g., zenithbank123@gmail.com—real banks don’t use Gmail, abeg).

Messages with unnecessary urgency: “Reply within 5 minutes or else!” (Or else what? I’ll turn to a yam?)

3. No Verified Website? No Business!

Any business or job offer without a website is automatically suspicious. If the website looks like it was designed by a JSS 2 computer student, be careful.

How to verify a site:

Check if it has “https://”—that “s” stands for secure.

Google the company’s name + “scam” (e.g., “Xyz Investment scam”). If complaints appear, run!

Look for real customer reviews—if all reviews sound like they were written by the same person, it’s a lie!

Legit companies have an online presence. If a business only exists on WhatsApp and Facebook, you might be dealing with a Yahoo Boy on internship.

4. Watch Out for Fake Job Offers

Scammers know Nigerians are looking for jobs, so they create fake ones with mouthwatering salaries. Signs of a scam job:

They promise N300k per month for a role that requires no skills.

for a role that requires no skills. They ask you to pay for “registration,” “interview materials,” or “job processing.”

The company’s office address leads to a random “business center.”

If a job asks you to pay before you even start, congratulations—you’ve been hired to be scammed!

5. Love and Romance? Scammers Are in the Business Too!

Online relationships are fun until your “soulmate from abroad” starts asking for money. Signs of a romance scam:

They confess love too quickly—“Baby, from the moment I saw your profile picture, I knew you were my destiny!”

They avoid video calls—“My camera is not working.” (My dear, your whole life is not working.)

They always have emergencies—“My mother is sick, I need urgent N100k to save her life.”

If someone online suddenly needs money, block them faster than bad network.

6. “We Are From Your Bank, Please Give Us Your OTP”—Lies!

Your bank will NEVER call you to ask for:

Your PIN

Your OTP (One-Time Password)

Your BVN

If anyone calls, claiming they are from your bank, hang up and call your bank directly. Scammers will say anything, including:

“Madam, we just noticed someone is withdrawing all your money! Please give us your PIN to stop it!”

Dear customer, if you fall for this one, your village people might be involved.

7. If They Insult You When You Question Them, It’s a Scam

A real business or service provider will answer your questions politely. Scammers, on the other hand, will try to:

Guilt-trip you (“You don’t trust me? So you think I’m a scammer?”)

Rush you (“Send the money now or lose the opportunity forever!”)

Insult you (“You’re too poor to invest anyway!”)

If they get angry when you ask for proof, that’s your sign to walk away.

8. The Golden Rule: If You Feel Suspicious, Trust Your Instincts

Scammers are getting smarter, but you can be smarter too. If something feels off, take a step back and investigate.

✅ Google it—Has anyone else been scammed this way?

✅ Ask around—Friends and family might have heard about the scam.

✅ Don’t rush—If someone is pressuring you to act fast, they are up to no good.

In the words of Nigerian wisdom: “Shine your eye well, well!”

Scammers will always try, but with these tips, they’ll fail woefully. The next time someone promises you “double your money in two days,” or claims you won a lottery you never entered, laugh in scam and move on!

Stay sharp, stay safe, and may your bank account remain untouched by fraudsters!