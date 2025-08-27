NECO Outlines Rules And Hall Requirements For Upcoming CBT Exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that it will migrate from the paper-pencil method to a fully computer-based examination system. The transition will commence with the November/December 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External.

To this effect, NECO has invited interested Computer-Based Examination (CBE) centre operators across the country to apply for registration, subject to strict technical, infrastructural, and security requirements.

Below are the official CBE Centre Requirements and Guidelines:

A. System Requirements

Minimum of 150 functional computer systems/laptops with 10% (15) backups. Minimum specs: Intel-based processor (Dual Core Celeron/Pentium), 4GB RAM, SSD (32GB minimum), Windows 10, 10/100MB RJ45 Network Port, updated browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge). Minimum 15-inch monitor for desktops or 17-inch screen for laptops. Computers must connect to a robust server capable of handling at least 150 systems concurrently. All systems must be equipped with up-to-date antivirus software and remain virus-free. Systems must be connected via a cable LAN in star topology (wireless connections are not allowed). Switches must run on uninterrupted power supply (UPS) throughout examinations. Each centre must provide at least two backup Gigabit switches.

B. Hall Requirements

Individual cubicles for candidates, with minimum dimensions of 26 inches (length) x 18 inches (breadth) x 18 inches (height), each with an appropriate seat. Adequate air-conditioning and lighting must be provided. Installation of CCTV with IP cameras for live monitoring is mandatory. CCTV must be cabled, not wireless. Exposed or flying cables are prohibited; all cabling must be trunked. Strong MTN or Airtel signal must be available at the centre’s location. Centres must install wall clocks visible to all candidates, as wristwatches will no longer be allowed. Make-shift CBT centres are prohibited; centres must be dedicated facilities maintained year-round. Centres must not be located in shared premises such as cinema halls, shopping malls, or markets.

C. Facilities and Personnel Requirements

Provision of backup power supply: minimum 40kva generator for a 250-system centre and UPS/inverters supporting all systems for at least three hours. At least two technical personnel and one network engineer must be available per centre. All CBE personnel must be of high moral standing, dependable, and capable of upholding exam integrity. Centres must provide a holding room or reception area (e.g., canopy with chairs) for candidates. Each centre must have internal toilets within the CBT hall. Adequate security personnel must be deployed. The centre premises must be adequately fenced.

The Council emphasized that only centres meeting these conditions will be accredited for the new computer-based SSCE.