NECO Outlines Rules And Hall Requirements For Upcoming CBT Exams

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has announced that it will migrate from the paper-pencil method to a fully computer-based examination system. The transition will commence with the November/December 2025 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) External.
To this effect, NECO has invited interested Computer-Based Examination (CBE) centre operators across the country to apply for registration, subject to strict technical, infrastructural, and security requirements.
Below are the official CBE Centre Requirements and Guidelines:
A. System Requirements
- Minimum of 150 functional computer systems/laptops with 10% (15) backups.
- Minimum specs: Intel-based processor (Dual Core Celeron/Pentium), 4GB RAM, SSD (32GB minimum), Windows 10, 10/100MB RJ45 Network Port, updated browser (Chrome, Firefox, Edge).
- Minimum 15-inch monitor for desktops or 17-inch screen for laptops.
- Computers must connect to a robust server capable of handling at least 150 systems concurrently.
- All systems must be equipped with up-to-date antivirus software and remain virus-free.
- Systems must be connected via a cable LAN in star topology (wireless connections are not allowed).
- Switches must run on uninterrupted power supply (UPS) throughout examinations.
- Each centre must provide at least two backup Gigabit switches.
B. Hall Requirements
- Individual cubicles for candidates, with minimum dimensions of 26 inches (length) x 18 inches (breadth) x 18 inches (height), each with an appropriate seat.
- Adequate air-conditioning and lighting must be provided.
- Installation of CCTV with IP cameras for live monitoring is mandatory.
- CCTV must be cabled, not wireless.
- Exposed or flying cables are prohibited; all cabling must be trunked.
- Strong MTN or Airtel signal must be available at the centre’s location.
- Centres must install wall clocks visible to all candidates, as wristwatches will no longer be allowed.
- Make-shift CBT centres are prohibited; centres must be dedicated facilities maintained year-round.
- Centres must not be located in shared premises such as cinema halls, shopping malls, or markets.
C. Facilities and Personnel Requirements
- Provision of backup power supply: minimum 40kva generator for a 250-system centre and UPS/inverters supporting all systems for at least three hours.
- At least two technical personnel and one network engineer must be available per centre.
- All CBE personnel must be of high moral standing, dependable, and capable of upholding exam integrity.
- Centres must provide a holding room or reception area (e.g., canopy with chairs) for candidates.
- Each centre must have internal toilets within the CBT hall.
- Adequate security personnel must be deployed.
- The centre premises must be adequately fenced.
The Council emphasized that only centres meeting these conditions will be accredited for the new computer-based SSCE.