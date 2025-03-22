How Omoni Oboli’s ‘Love In Every Word’ Took The Internet By Storm

Omoni Oboli’s Love in Every Word has taken Nollywood’s digital landscape by storm, surpassing 15 million views on YouTube in just over a week since its release on March 7, 2025. This milestone has not only set new records for Nollywood films on YouTube but also reinforced the platform as a viable distribution channel for local filmmakers.

The romantic drama has dominated online conversations, topping YouTube’s trending list as the platform’s fastest-growing Nollywood film. Despite a brief copyright dispute that saw the film temporarily removed, its reinstatement further fueled its momentum, making it a cultural sensation.

Released on Omoni Oboli TV, the film was produced and directed by Omoni Oboli and written by Mfon-Abasi Micheal Inyang. It follows the love story of Chioma and Odogwu, played by Bamike ‘Bam Bam’ Olawunmi-Adenibuyan and Uzor Arukwe, as they navigate cultural differences and personal growth.

The film’s meteoric rise began with 4.3 million views in its first 72 hours, climbing to 7 million in just three days before a copyright claim by Chinonso Obiora (Skyberry) led to its removal on March 11, 2025. The takedown sparked outrage among fans, with social media buzzing over what many saw as an unjust move. However, Oboli and her team swiftly resolved the issue, restoring the film by March 12, 2025.

The Social Media Strategy Behind the Hype

Oboli’s marketing acumen played a crucial role in the film’s success. She leveraged short Instagram and TikTok clips to drive engagement, with key moments—such as Arukwe’s character calling Chioma ‘Achalugo’ and declaring he would marry her—going viral.

The ‘Achalugo meme’ took over X (formerly Twitter), with fans humorously repurposing the term in romantic and comedic contexts. This grassroots momentum fueled the film’s rapid growth, turning it into a must-watch sensation.

Oboli’s Bigger Ambitions

Buoyed by the film’s success, Oboli has set her sights on 30 million views, a goal that seems achievable given its current trajectory. She also aims to expand her influence within Nollywood’s digital space, following in the footsteps of Ruth Kadiri, whose YouTube channel has over 2.8 million subscribers.

Oboli’s YouTube channel, Omoni Oboli TV, launched in 2023, is now approaching one million subscribers, with 182 million total views as of March 20, 2025. With just 550 videos, the channel’s growth underscores her ability to captivate audiences with premium content.

YouTube: A Game-Changer for Nollywood Filmmakers

With YouTube’s monetization model, Oboli could have earned between $182,000 and $910,000 from her channel’s 182 million views since 2023. However, given that ad rates in Nigeria and Africa are lower than in Western markets, her earnings likely fall within the $1,000–$2,000 per million views range, rather than the full $5,000 per million ceiling.

Nollywood filmmakers are increasingly embracing YouTube to bypass traditional cinema gatekeepers. Veteran filmmakers like Kunle Afolayan have also launched YouTube channels, releasing classic films and urging audiences to subscribe.

However, media entrepreneur Marie Lora-Mungai warns that YouTube’s dominance signals a distribution gap for premium African films. With streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon Prime scaling back in Africa, she suggests filmmakers explore alternative global platforms like Roku, Pluto TV, and Tubi.

She also advocates for greater investment from local broadcasters, emphasizing that Africa’s fragmented payment solutions continue to hinder the growth of global streaming services in the region.

With Love in Every Word setting a new benchmark for Nollywood films on YouTube, Omoni Oboli has redefined digital success in the industry. The film’s explosive rise demonstrates the power of strategic online marketing, fan engagement, and alternative distribution channels in shaping the future of Nollywood.