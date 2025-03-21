FG Inaugurates Electric Vehicle Charging Station in Abuja

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology, has commissioned an electric vehicle (EV) charging station in Abuja, marking a significant step towards sustainable energy adoption in Nigeria.

The charging station, located at the headquarters of the Energy Commission of Nigeria (ECN), was inaugurated on Thursday in collaboration with the Electric Motor Vehicle Company (EMVC).

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, described the project as a milestone in Nigeria’s transition to sustainable energy solutions. He emphasised that the initiative reflects the country’s commitment to technological advancement in energy and transportation.

“This project is a testament to Nigeria’s resolve to embrace eco-friendly solutions and reduce carbon emissions,” Nnaji said. “It aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, aiming to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, enhance energy security, and promote green innovations.”

The minister expressed confidence that the partnership would pave the way for a cleaner and more sustainable future. “As we commission this charging station, we must work collectively to expand this initiative nationwide, ensuring that electric mobility becomes a viable and widespread reality in Nigeria,” he added.

Nnaji reaffirmed the ministry’s dedication to policies and initiatives that drive technological advancement, attract investment, and create sustainable employment within the green economy.

Earlier, the Director-General of ECN, Dr Mustapha Abdullahi, highlighted that the project aligns with Nigeria’s clean energy policy and the presidential declaration on climate change aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions through the use of solar energy.

Abdullahi noted that the charging station features fast-charging technology capable of fully charging an electric vehicle in approximately 30 minutes. “It is a Skilowatt solar-powered facility designed to operate on both the public power grid and solar PV,” he explained.

The station is equipped with a 20-kilowatt lithium battery and a BVA intelligent inverter to ensure efficient charging and long-term maintainability.

Abdullahi expressed gratitude to the Minister, the technical partner EMVC, and the management and staff of the ECN for their support in bringing the project to fruition.