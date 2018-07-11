Hilarious! Ngige Campaigns for Fayose at Fayemi’s Campaign Rally

Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister for Labour and Employment, made a loud call for the re-election of Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, in what was clearly a slip of the tongue during the All Progressives Congress (APC) mega rally in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

The Minister intended to put in some good words for Kayode Fayemi, the flagbearer of his party in Saturday’s governorship election in the state, but he instead repeatedly mentioned ’Fayose’ instead of ‘Fayemi’.

“Will it happen on Saturday?” Ngige asked the cheering crowd.

“Those who want Saturday to happen, raise your hands. With PVC and everything…

“Mr. President, leaders of our party, our people are ready and on Saturday it will happen. We thank the leaders of our party, especially those from the South West, for forgiving the Ekiti people for the mistake they made in 2014. So, they won’t make that mistake again.

“If you marry two wives, you will know which one is better. Fayose is the better wife; [she] cooks and feeds the husband well. [she] does not give the husband any problem. So you must bring back Fayose on Saturday.”

However, he was promptly jolted back to the consciousness that he had been canvassing support for the opposition.

The Ekiti State governorship election holds on Saturday, the major contenders being Fayemi and Kolapo Olusola, the flagbearer on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) endorsed by Fayose, the incumbent Governor of the state.