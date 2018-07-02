Herdsmen-Farmers Clashes: Lai Mohammed Debunks Islamisation, Ethnic Cleansing Claims by Nigerians

Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the comments being made by some Nigerians that herdsmen, farmers clashes began since President Muhammadu Buhari came into office is unfortunate.

He also said attempts by some Nigerians to label the clashes as ethnic cleansing or Islamisation is unfortunate.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, the Minister said the first recorded clash between farmers and herdsmen happened in 1947 when Nigeria was still under colonial rule.

The minister who said the clashes between the farmers and herdsmen is not ethnic cleansing as erroneously believed also added that several clashes occurred under the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, especially the Agatu killings in 2013.

According to him, President Buhari is also worried about the killings and is taking pragmatic steps to ensure that every territory of Nigeria is secure and safe.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians at times make commentary on the farmers, herdsmen clashes either out of ignorance or out of emotion. What is happening in the Middle-Belt, particularly Taraba, Benue, Plateau, people’s comments are largely driven by emotions and not facts.

“When they report, farmers, herdsmen clashes, they report it as if it was brought by the Buhari administration, forgetting that the first recorded clash of herdsmen and farmers was in 1947. They have also forgotten that in 2013, there was the Agatu killing.

“We have number of killings recorded between farmers and herdsmen which took place under the Jonathan presidency. For you to understand the herdsmen, clashes and address it holistically, you must understand the context very well.

“There are attempts today to look at herdsmen, farmers clashes as religious, ethnic issues. Some people have even gone as far as calling it ethnic cleansing or Islamisation. I think that is very unfortunate because largely, the farmers, herdsmen clash is a fallout of the demographic explosion, climate change, economic and social issues,” he said.