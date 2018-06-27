Plateau Killings: Miyetti Allah Dissociates Body from Controversial Statement

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has dissociated itself from the purported statement on the recent killings in Plateau State by the Chairman of the group in the north-central region, Danladi Ciroma.

According to the National Secretary of Miyetti Allah, Mr Othman Ngelzarma, who appeared on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Tuesday, such comments do not reflect the true position of MACBAN.

“The statement made by the zonal chairman should be credited to him,” he said. “That should be his personal opinion because I believe he should be an indigene of Plateau State.”

Mr Ciroma had described the attack on the communities in Plateau as an act of retaliation for the killing of 300 cows belonging to members of the group.

But the national secretary faulted the comments and condemned the attack which left at least 100 dead and several others displaced.

He also commiserated with those who lost their loved ones to the attack, as well as the government and people of Plateau State.

Ngelzarma added, “It is so wicked, it is condemnable. We don’t condone it, we do not like it. It is really unfortunate and we sympathise with the communities in that area.”

Reacting to the allegation that some members of the association go about heavily armed, he noted that such persons should be treated as criminals.

“Whoever is holding a dangerous weapon up to the level of AK-47, we consider that person to be a criminal as far as we are concerned.

“We know these are prohibited arms that should not be held by any other person apart from the security operatives. Apart from that, I don’t think it is allowed for anybody in this country to hold a dangerous weapon as AK-47,” the MACBAN stressed.