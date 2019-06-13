Herdsman in Police Custody for Beheading Wife in Ekiti State

The police in Ekiti State have confirmed the alleged beheading of a lady in Ilasa Ekiti, Ekiti East Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, by a herdsman believed to be the deceased’s husband.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Caleb Ikechukwu who confirmed the killing, said the suspect had been arrested while investigations into the incident had commenced.

Newsmen reports that tragedy struck as the young herdsman (name withheld) allegedly cut off the head of the lady at a stream side in Ilasa Ekiti.

The victim, who is also of the same ethnic group with the suspected assailant, was allegedly attacked beside the stream where she had gone to fetch water with her younger sister.

The young man was said to have ambushed her and brought down her head while she bent to collect some water from the stream, and took to his heals immediately.

He was arrested following the information provided by the younger sister of the deceased who witnessed the incident.

The victim was said to have been betrothed to the herdsman while she was a teenager, in line with their customs and tradition.

It was further gathered that trouble started last month when the suspect requested the lady to spend the Eld-el-Fitr holiday with him, but the family of the deceased failed to release her.

The lady was said to have observed that the suspect was a drunkard and drug addict and had avoided him for necessary marriage arrangements.

The suspect, newsmen gathered, was angered, having assumed that the family of the deceased had breached the marriage contract.

Some relatives of the deceased who did not want their names mentioned expressed sadness over the incident.

The traditional rulers of the community, Oba Ajayi Omolagba, condemned the incident and said that the community had been in shock since the strange occurrence.

The Alasa of Ilasa said that the town had summoned the two families as well as their landlords to a meeting where resolutions were reached on how to forestall future occurrence.

Oba Omolagba noted that the community would also make necessary appeasement to God as such incident was strange and a taboo in the land.

