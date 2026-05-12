Heirs Insurance launches Prince AI to bridge language gaps

Key points

Heirs Insurance Group has introduced Prince AI, Nigeria’s first multi-language generative artificial intelligence assistant for insurance.

The tool supports local languages including Yoruba, Igbo, and Hausa, alongside international languages like French, German, Spanish, Portuguese, and Chinese.

Chief Digital Officer Peace Okhianmhense-Philips stated the AI would deliver instant responses to both product enquiries and general insurance concerns.

Customers can use the assistant to purchase or renew policies and initiate and track insurance claims.

The launch coincides with the group’s upcoming fifth anniversary and the conclusion of its 2026 tech hackathon.

Main Story

Heirs Insurance Group has introduced a generative artificial intelligence assistant, Prince AI, to improve insurance accessibility. During a virtual unveiling on, Chief Digital Officer Mr. Peace Okhianmhense-Philips described the launch as a major milestone.

The AI-powered assistant provides instant responses to customer enquiries and helps users assess personal needs to identify suitable policies.

The platform supports nine languages, including three Nigerian languages and six international ones. This innovation is intended to remove language barriers that prevent customers from accessing insurance services.

Beyond information, the assistant allows for the execution of transactions such as policy renewals and claims tracking. While the AI uses adaptive intelligence to improve through interactions, the group confirmed that human support remains available for personalized guidance

The Issues

Removing language barriers is essential for deepening insurance penetration in Nigeria, where complex terminology often discourages potential customers.

The shift toward generative AI requires robust data privacy measures to ensure that sensitive customer information used for policy assessments remains secure.

While the AI handles routine queries, the effectiveness of the “hybrid” model depends on how seamlessly the system transitions users to human experts when the AI reaches its limits.

What’s Being Said

“Prince AI was designed with accessibility in mind and supports several local and international languages,” said Peace Okhianmhense-Philips.

“By embedding generative AI into customer experience, we are improving efficiency while humanising insurance services,” Okhianmhense-Philips stated.

“Where personal counsel is needed, our representatives stand ready with expert advice and clarity,” he added.

What’s Next

The AI will undergo a phase of adaptive learning to refine its performance in the newly supported local languages like Igbo and Hausa.

Heirs Insurance is expected to roll out further updates to the SimpleLife app to integrate Prince AI more deeply into the user interface.

The company’s fifth-anniversary celebrations later this year are likely to feature additional technology-led products aimed at financial inclusion.

Bottom Line

By deploying Nigeria’s first multi-language generative AI assistant, Heirs Insurance is using technology to break down the communication barriers that have historically limited insurance adoption.