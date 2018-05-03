Health Benefits of Coffee you May be Missing

Do you avoid caffeinated coffee because you’ve heard that they’re bad for you? You may want to reconsider your intentions.

Coffee actually has its health benefits. It is loaded with essential nutrients that can improve your health and also make your life fast-paced.

Coffee Can Improve Energy Levels and Make You Smarter- It can help people feel less tired and increase energy levels.

Coffee Can Help You Burn Fat- Did you know that caffeine is found in almost every commercial fat burning supplement? Studies show that caffeine can specifically increase the burning of fat, by as much as 10% in obese individuals and 29% in lean people.

The Caffeine Can Drastically Improve Physical Performance- It makes the fat cells break down body fat, releasing them into the blood as free fatty acids and making them available as fuel

Because of this, it makes sense to have a strong cup of coffee about a half an hour before you head to the gym.

There Are Essential Nutrients in Coffee- A single cup of coffee contains Vitamin B2, Vitamin B5, Manganese and Potassium, Magnesium and Niacin.

Did you know that coffee may lower the Risk of Type II Diabetes?- Type 2 diabetes currently afflicts about 300 million people worldwide. The studies show that people who drink the most coffee have a 23-50% lower risk of getting this disease.

Coffee Can Fight Depression and Make You Happier- Depression is a serious mental disorder that causes a significantly reduced quality of life. In a Harvard study published in 2011, women who drank 4 or more cups per day had a 20% lower risk of becoming depressed