HBO Reveals Game Of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Date

HBO had revealed when it was going to reveal the premiere date for the final season of Game of Thrones last week. Yes, the cable giant is milking the final season of this insanely popular series for all it’s worth. It has not only confirmed the premiere date but also released the first teaser for the eighth and final season.

HBO had previously confirmed that the final season of Game of Thrones is going to air in April 2019. It just hadn’t confirmed precisely when. The wait ends today as the cable giant has revealed that the season 8 of Game of Thrones is going to premiere on April 14th.

As promised, the premiere date for the final season was revealed prior to the first episode of True Detective season 3 being aired on Sunday. A teaser trailer has been posted online as well to further get the hype going for the upcoming season.

The final season is going to be wrapped up pretty quickly as it’s only going to have six episodes in total. No word on the storylines, though, which is probably a good thing as fans don’t really want any spoilers. Those who love the books that this series is based on will be equally in the dark as we’ve passed the point of divergence.