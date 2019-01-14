Sanwo-Olu Promises to clear Apapa Gridlock in 100 days

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Sunday vowed to solve the traffic gridlock in Apapa in the first 100 days of his administration if elected governor of the state.

He spoke during a governorship debate organised by ‘The Platform.’

Sanwo-Olu and other contestants were asked what they would do in the first 100 days in office if elected governor of Lagos State.

He said he had identified 62 traffic gridlocks across the state, which could be resolved within 60 days

“Within the first 100 days, I will tackle the gridlock at Apapa. I will need to clear up all the traffic and all the trailers at Apapa. I’ll make sure it’s a nightmare we will not see again,” he said.

He added that in the first 100 days, he would engage the private sector to drive the Lagos economy to prosperity.

Sanwo-Olu aso said he would convene a town hall meeting to tell the public that there were new ways of doing things.

Also, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Jimi Agbaje said he would address traffic gridlock in the metropolis by tackling potholes, as well as address the issues of waste management.