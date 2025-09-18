EFCC Blames Internet Fraud For Stricter Visa Rules Against Nigerians

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has raised alarm over the worsening global perception of Nigeria as a result of increasing internet-related crimes, popularly known as “yahoo-yahoo,” warning that the situation has fueled tougher visa restrictions for innocent Nigerians abroad.

According to EFCC Chairman, Ola Olukoyede, fraudulent online activities not only jeopardize the future of perpetrators but also tarnish Nigeria’s reputation internationally, forcing foreign governments to impose stricter travel requirements on law-abiding citizens.

Olukoyede, represented by Chief Superintendent of the EFCC, CSE Coker Oyegunle, delivered the warning on Monday during a sensitisation event organised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, by the Coalition of Nigerian Youth on Security and Safety Affairs. A statement released by the commission on Tuesday further amplified his remarks.

“The EFCC boss stressed that internet fraud, money laundering, and economic sabotage collectively cost the Nigerian economy billions of naira every year. These crimes not only undermine development but also deprive citizens of basic infrastructure, employment, and opportunities,” the release stated.

Beyond the financial toll, Olukoyede emphasised that cybercrime continues to erode Nigeria’s global standing, making it difficult for citizens to gain international trust and access to travel visas. He urged Nigerian youths to redirect their energy into legitimate pursuits such as technology, entrepreneurship, agriculture, and the creative sector.

“Fraud is not a measure of success; it is a destructive trap. Many who embrace ‘yahoo-yahoo’ eventually lose their freedom, their reputation, and their future. The digital age leaves footprints that cannot be erased. Don’t destroy tomorrow by chasing shortcuts today,” he warned.

The EFCC chief reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to scaling up enforcement, awareness campaigns, and community partnerships to curb cybercrime nationwide.

Also present at the event, officials of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) cautioned against rising drug abuse among Nigerian youths, while the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) highlighted the dangers of pipeline vandalism in the South-South region.

The EFCC has recently intensified its crackdown on internet fraudsters. In August, operatives of its Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 arrested 38 suspected fraudsters during a raid on Mambillah Hotel in Ikorodu, Lagos, seizing vehicles, mobile devices, and suspected narcotics.

Earlier in Benin, the commission secured the conviction of 12 individuals, including two siblings, on charges related to advance fee fraud, possession of fake documents, and retention of crime proceeds. They were sentenced by Justice M. Itsueli of Edo State High Court.

Meanwhile, in July, the United States revised its visa reciprocity schedule for Nigeria, slashing the validity period of some non-immigrant visas to three months and restricting them to single entry. Affected categories included B1/B2 (business/tourism) visas, as well as F and J visas for students and exchange visitors.