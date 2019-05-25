Hadi Sirika Denies Division in FEC over National Carrier

The Minister of State for Aviation, Sen. Hadi Sirika, said it was untrue that Federal Executive Council (FEC) was divided over mode of implementation of the National Carrier project.

He spoke at the backdrop of comments purportedly made by the Minister of Transportation, Mr Rotimi Amaechi, on the issue.

In a statement by Mr James Odaudu, Deputy Director, Press and Public Affairs, Ministry of Transportation, on Friday, Sirika said that Amaechi may have been misquoted by a section of the media.

He said that FEC had always been one cohesive body that could not be divided over any issue.

According to Sirika, the Nigeria Air project has the full support of Council which deliberated on it and approved.

“Consequently, President Muhammadu Buhari directed that the Viability Gap Funding for the project be provided for in the 2019 Appropriation which the National Assembly had graciously done.

“I assure the general public, and more importantly, the prospective partners and investors, that Nigeria Air project is fully alive and on course,” he said.

Source: NAN