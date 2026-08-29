Gusau resigns as Tinubu moves to overhaul Nigerian football

Key Points

NFF President Ibrahim Gusau has resigned after three years and 11 months in office.

General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation’s Executive Committee have also stepped down.

The NFF has suspended preparations for its September 27 elective congress.

Emmanuel Ikpeme has been endorsed as interim General Secretary.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive reform of Nigerian football.

An EFCC investigation into the utilisation of a ₦12bn government intervention fund remains ongoing.

Main Story

Nigeria’s football administration has been thrown into a major transition following the resignation of Nigeria Football Federation President Ibrahim Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation’s Executive Committee.

Gusau announced his resignation in Abuja on Thursday, ending a tenure that began in September 2022. His departure followed months of mounting criticism over the state of Nigerian football, particularly after a succession of disappointing results by the country’s national teams.

The Super Eagles missed out on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while the Super Falcons subsequently suffered the unusual setback of failing to qualify for the 2027 Women’s World Cup. Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets have also missed three consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup

The leadership crisis has since expanded into an institutional overhaul. The NFF has suspended all preparations for its September 27 elective congress in Lafia, Nasarawa State, with a fresh electoral process expected after the proposed football reforms are completed. PremiumTimes

The National Sports Commission has endorsed Emmanuel Ikpeme, formerly the NFF’s Deputy General Secretary, to oversee the federation’s Secretariat as interim General Secretary. Ademola Olajire, the former Director of Media and Communications, will serve as interim Deputy General Secretary.

The immediate trigger for the upheaval may be Nigeria’s poor international results, but the government’s response suggests that the problem is being viewed as much bigger than the performance of individual teams.

President Bola Tinubu has ordered a comprehensive reform of the country’s football administration, with governance, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability identified as areas requiring attention. The proposed exercise is expected to involve FIFA, CAF, government officials and other football stakeholders.

The administration’s financial management is another issue hanging over the transition.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has confirmed that its investigation into the utilisation of a ₦12bn Federal Government intervention fund released to the NFF remains ongoing. The money was approved in 2024 to help clear outstanding wages and bonuses owed to members of Nigeria’s national teams.

Gusau, however, has defended his administration’s record, pointing to developments in coaching education, domestic league administration, refereeing and infrastructure during his tenure. He also cited the Super Falcons’ 2025 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations victory among the administration’s achievements.

What’s Being Said

“I have decided to resign my position as the President of the NFF, after consultations with my family and friends,” said Ibrahim Gusau.

“I have also advised my board members who are willing to tow the same path to resign as well,” he added.

“By the grace of God, we will continue to give our contribution. Our experience, connections and relationships within African football will never go in vain,” Gusau further stated.

“The reform must respond to a longstanding need to strengthen governance, administration, stakeholder representation, development pathways, domestic competitions and accountability across Nigerian football,” said President Bola Tinubu.

“Football, Nigeria’s most popular sport and the greatest beneficiary of public support, investment and national attention, has continued to struggle basically due to structural deficits within the system,” he further highlighted.

“Investigation is ongoing on the matter,” said EFCC spokesman Dele Oyewale, referring to the commission’s investigation into the NFF intervention fund.

What’s Next

The immediate task is to keep Nigerian football functioning while the proposed reforms are developed.

The interim leadership headed by Ikpeme is expected to oversee the federation’s essential operations, while the government and football stakeholders work towards a new framework for administering the sport.

The suspension of the September 27 election means the NFF’s next permanent leadership will emerge only after the reform process has been completed and a fresh electoral timetable established.

The involvement of FIFA and CAF will also be significant, as Nigeria’s restructuring efforts will have to operate within the international framework governing football associations.

Bottom Line

Gusau’s resignation has removed the leadership at the centre of Nigeria’s latest football crisis, but it has not removed the structural problems that produced it.

The government’s decision to pursue comprehensive reform means the real question is no longer simply who will replace Gusau? It is whether Nigeria is prepared to change the system that produces its football administration in the first place.

Tinubu’s directive places that question squarely on the table, with governance, accountability and football development now at the heart of the proposed overhaul.

For a country with enormous football talent and one of Africa’s deepest football cultures, the next phase will be judged less by the number of officials who leave than by whether the system that replaces them actually works.