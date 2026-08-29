Optimus Prime loses his legendary voice as Peter Cullen dies at 85

Key Points

Peter Cullen, the Canadian actor behind the iconic voice of Optimus Prime, has died aged 85.

Cullen died at his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, August 26, with his agent confirming the death. His cause of death was not disclosed. AP News

Beyond Transformers, he was known for voicing Eeyore in Winnie the Pooh and contributing to productions including King Kong, Knight Rider and Predator.

His career spanned six decades and more than 200 credits across television, film, games and other media.

Main Story

Peter Cullen, the Canadian voice actor whose deep, commanding delivery helped turn Optimus Prime into one of popular culture’s most recognisable characters, has died at the age of 85.

Cullen died on Wednesday at his home in Los Angeles, his agent, Kevin Motley, confirmed. No cause of death was disclosed. His family said he died peacefully, surrounded by family and remembered by friends and fans around the world.

For generations of Transformers fans, Cullen’s contribution went far beyond simply providing dialogue for an animated robot. He originated Optimus Prime in the 1984 animated television series and returned for The Transformers: The Movie in 1986 before reprising the role across subsequent productions.When the franchise moved into live-action cinema in 2007, Cullen returned as the voice of the Autobot leader. He subsequently appeared in several of Michael Bay’s Transformers films, as well as Bumblebee and Transformers: Rise of the Beasts in 2023.

His career, however, was considerably broader than one character.

Cullen voiced Eeyore, the gloomy donkey from Winnie the Pooh, beginning with The New Adventures of Winnie the Poohand continuing across several subsequent productions. He also supplied the voice of KARR in Knight Rider, portrayed the giant ape in the 1976 King Kong remake and provided the vocal effects for the creature in Predator.

Across television, film, video games and other productions, Cullen accumulated more than 200 credits during a career that stretched across six decades. His work earned him a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2011 and a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Children’s and Family Emmy Awards in 2023. Punch

The Issues

Cullen’s death represents more than the loss of a prolific voice actor. It marks the passing of one of the performers whose voice became inseparable from a character that outlived the television series in which it first appeared.

Optimus Prime eventually became a global entertainment property spanning toys, comics, television, video games and a multibillion-dollar film franchise. South China Morning Post

Cullen’s interpretation helped establish the character’s identity as a calm, authoritative and compassionate leader. Hasbro, the company behind Transformers, said his performance shaped how millions of people understood qualities including courage, sacrifice and leadership.

That legacy also illustrates the unusual power of voice acting. Cullen did not need to appear on screen for audiences to recognise him. His voice became the face of Optimus Prime for millions of viewers.

What’s Being Said

“Peter Cullen passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family — and held in the hearts of his many friends and countless fans worldwide,” said Cullen’s family in a statement released through his agent. Los Angeles Times

“Honour his remarkable legacy by serving your communities and leading others with compassion, integrity, and loyalty,” the family further urged fans.

“Peter’s award-winning career spanned six decades of work in animation, film and broadcast,” Hasbro said in its tribute to Cullen.

What’s Next

Cullen is survived by his four children, Angus, Claire, Pilar and Clay, according to the Associated Press. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

His death is expected to prompt renewed attention to his extensive body of work, particularly the Transformersand Winnie the Pooh characters with which generations of viewers associated his voice.

Bottom Line

Peter Cullen gave Optimus Prime a voice, but his six-decade career gave audiences something considerably larger: a sound that became part of childhood for millions. For fans of the Autobot leader, the character may continue to transform, but the voice that defined him belongs to Cullen’s enduring legacy