Firm urges coordinated six-point roadmap for mass EV adoption

Key Points

Metropolitan Electric Ltd. calls for coordinated execution of existing EV policies.

It proposes a single 10-year roadmap, government procurement quotas and green-mobility financing.

The company also wants regulated charging infrastructure and performance-based local content.

It recommends prioritising high-mileage vehicles such as buses, logistics fleets and two- and three-wheelers.

Main Story

The Chief Executive Officer of Metropolitan Electric Ltd., Mr Olugbenga Obadina, has called for coordinated implementation of existing policies and a six-point roadmap to accelerate mass adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in Nigeria.

Obadina made the call in a statement on Monday in Lagos, saying the country had reached a critical stage in its transition to electric mobility.

He said the immediate challenge was no longer policy formulation but coordinated execution by government agencies to reduce the uncertainty and costs facing operators and investors.

Obadina noted that Nigeria had already established several policy measures to support EV adoption, including the National Automotive Industry Development Plan (NAIDP) 2023–2033, which targets a 30 per cent local EV production share and 40 per cent local content.

He also cited the Nigeria Tax Act 2025, which provides for zero-rating of VAT on EVs and semi-knocked-down assembly parts, as well as the 2026 Fiscal Policy Measures, which reportedly reduced EV import duty from five per cent to zero.

According to him, government initiatives also cover EV procurement, charging infrastructure, standards, recycling and skills development.

He, however, said inconsistent tariffs, customs-related delays and demurrage costs could weaken investment in the sector.

Obadina said investors needed predictable regulations, long-term naira financing, clear charging permits and tariffs, as well as measurable local-content requirements.

He proposed a stable 10-year EV roadmap managed by a single coordinating body with sufficient authority to align relevant government agencies.

The second recommendation was the creation of anchor demand through progressively higher EV procurement quotas for government fleets and public transportation.

He also called for a naira-denominated green-mobility facility, credit guarantees and multi-year leasing arrangements to finance vehicle use rather than simply vehicle purchases.

Obadina said charging infrastructure should be treated as regulated infrastructure, with standardised permits, service levels and transparent tariffs.

He further advocated performance-based localisation, with incentives linked to production, quality, jobs, components, research and development and exports rather than vehicle assembly alone.

The sixth recommendation focused on building consumer and investor confidence through technician certification, transparent warranty disclosure, battery-health standards and clear end-of-life rules for batteries.

Obadina said the goal should be to develop an EV market capable of attracting finance, supporting local production and eventually operating without extraordinary government support.

He advised Nigeria to avoid relying primarily on the private-car-led model adopted in wealthier countries and instead prioritise vehicles with high daily mileage.

He identified buses, logistics vehicles, institutional fleets, two-wheelers and three-wheelers as strategic entry points because their intensive use could allow charging infrastructure and vehicle investments to generate returns more quickly.

Obadina added that charging infrastructure should be planned around actual depots, routes and daily driving patterns rather than deployed without consideration for vehicle utilisation.

The Issues

Nigeria has introduced several measures to support EV adoption, but operators and investors still face uncertainty linked to tariffs, customs delays, financing, charging infrastructure and other costs.

What’s Being Said

“These measures will not automatically translate into a functioning mass market unless government agencies work together to reduce the uncertainty and costs confronting operators and investors.” – Olugbenga Obadina

“The second is the creation of anchor demand through progressively higher EV procurement quotas for government fleets and public transportation.” – Olugbenga Obadina

What’s Next

The proposed roadmap calls for coordinated government action on policy, procurement, financing, charging infrastructure, local production and consumer confidence.

Bottom Line

Obadina’s proposal shifts the focus from announcing EV policies to executing them in a coordinated manner, with high-mileage commercial and public-service vehicles positioned as the initial drivers of adoption.