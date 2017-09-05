Gulder Ultimate Search III Winner, Hector, Shot Dead in Lagos

The winner of the Gulder Ultimate Search 2006 edition, Hector Joberteh, has been killed in Lagos. According to reports Hector had gone out early on Saturday morning to pick up a relative from the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

It was gathered that his attackers trailed him from the airport to his home, where he was eventually killed.

Observers report that two men had powerfully gained entrance into the compound where Hector lived and questioned a few residents about his (Hector’s) whereabouts. Upon sighting him they opened fire, killing him instantly.

Hector’s father was also said to have been shot in the hand and is currently recovering in the hospital.