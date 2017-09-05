Juju Music Maestro, General Prince Adekunle, Is dead!

Revered juju icon, General Prince Adekunle, has passed on at the age of seventy-four.

With a career that has lasted for the better part of five decades, Prince Adekunle was known for creating a funky sound that modern juju is based on. His ground-breaking thinking helped juju music stand side-by-side with the older highlife genre.

Although he didn’t reach the heights of the likes of King Sunny Ade and Chief Ebenezer Obey, his heritage is perhaps introducing the world to a child phenomenon- in the person of Shina Peters.

Prince Adekunle took Shina Peters in and fashioned a juju comprising of the two. Sir Shina Adewale as the group was called released a string of records before parting ways. But Prince Adekunle’s influence on Shina Peters was so strong that most people thought the teenager was in son!

Born in 1942, Prince Adewale died after being admitted for a few weeks at the Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta