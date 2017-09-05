Wizkid Suspends Musical Tour, Blames Poor Health

Nigerian pop star, Wizkid is taking a break from touring over health challenges. The Afro pop star took to his Twitter page to apologize to fans stressing that he needs to get my health up” and that he will devote time to his children and family while he “recovers”.

”Sad I’m typing this but I’ll be moving dates on my tour to get my health up. I appeal to my real fans to understand And pray with me,” he wrote.

“I’ll be spending time with my sons and family while I recover.”

The Ojuelegba born singer said the rescheduled dates for cancelled shows will be announced to his fans and that his next performance will be in London on September 29.