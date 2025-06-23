GTCO Shares Deliver Nearly 50% Return As Market Sentiment Soars

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) Plc has delivered an impressive return to shareholders, with its stock appreciating by nearly 50% year-to-date, pushing the group’s market capitalization close to the ₦3 trillion mark.

According to trading data from the Nigerian Exchange (NGX), GTCO’s share price closed at ₦84.95 on Friday, reflecting strong investor confidence and sustained buying interest throughout the past week.

Investor sentiment around the stock has been buoyed by its consistent historical performance, minimal key-man risk, and anticipation ahead of its Q2 2025 financial results. Both local and international investors have increased their stakes in the company as its valuation continues to trend upward.

Data shows that shareholder value has surged to ₦2.9 trillion, fuelled by a week-long rally in the equities market. However, analysts at Afrinvest Limited have urged investors to tread cautiously.

Afrinvest’s research desk recently released a note advising clients to trim their positions in GTCO, highlighting that the bank’s stock had already surpassed their 12-month price target of ₦82.80. The recommendation signals a potential market correction, as the share price currently trades above its forecast valuation.

Despite the cautionary outlook, GTCO appears poised to break past traditional valuation ceilings, potentially becoming one of the few Nigerian financial institutions to cross the ₦3 trillion capitalization threshold.

As the Q2 earnings season approaches, analysts and market watchers will closely monitor the bank’s financial disclosures to assess whether current momentum can be sustained. Meanwhile, GTCO’s leadership remains focused on strategic positioning to maintain its growth trajectory amid evolving market conditions.