GTBank Board to Meet October 18 to Review Q3 2017 Earnings

The Board of Directors of Guaranty Trust Bank, GTBank Plc, has unveiled plans to meet on Wednesday, October 18, 2017.

A notice from the financial house to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, NSE, last week, explained that the board meeting is mainly to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements of the lender for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

“Pursuant to the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for quoted companies, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) Plc hereby informs you that the Board of Directors of the bank is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, October 18, 2017, to consider the Unaudited Financial Statements for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.

“We shall notify you of the decisions reached after the meeting,” the financial institution said in the statement.

Also, the bank has announced the commencement of its closed period on Friday, September 29, 2017.

“We hereby inform you of the scheduled commencement of the closed period for trading in the bank’s shares on September 29, 2017, in respect of the Unaudited Financial Statements of the lender for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017.”