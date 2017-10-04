Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Kicks Off N500million Share Sale Oct 16

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc has confirmed Monday, October 16, 2017 as the fixed date for the commencement of the rights issue.

The insurer plans to raise N500 million from the exercise, which closes on Wednesday, November 22, 2017.

A statement signed by the Acting Head, Listings Regulation Department of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Godstime Iwenekhai, disclosed that the firm is offering 1 billion shares for sale at 50k each.

“Dealing members are hereby notified that the rights issue of Consolidated Hallmark Insurance Plc of 1,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at the offer price of 50 kobo per share on the basis of one new ordinary share for every six ordinary shares of 50 kobo each will be opened for subscription,” the statement said.