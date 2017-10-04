POLITICS & GOVERNMENT JOB | Logistics Specialist at the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS)

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) is a regional group of fifteen West African countries. Founded on 28 May 1975, with the signing of the Treaty of Lagos, its mission is to promote economic integration across the region. Considered one of the pillars of the African Economic Community, the organization was founded in order to achieve collective self-sufficiency for its member states by creating a single large trading bloc through an economic and trading union. It also serves as a peacekeeping force in the region. The organization operates officially in three co-equal languages French, English, and Portuguese.

We are currently recruiting for the vacant position below:

Job Title: Logistics Specialist

Reference: ECW/WAHO-CDC/11

Location: Abuja, Nigeria

Grade: P3/P4

Status: Permanent

Reports to: Head of Division, Administration and Finance

Job Summary

Under the supervision of the Head of Administration and Finance Division, the logistician is responsible for assisting in the management of all logistical aspects related to epidemic prevention, detection and control, particularly within the framework of the deployment of the ECOWAS Regional Rapid Response Team.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Incumbent will work closely with the Professional Staff of the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Disease Surveillance Control, in particular with the Incident Manager. He/she shall:

Provide logistic services for the deployments of the ECOWAS Regional Rapid Response Team.

Support the Administration division in planning and organizing the work of casual/temporary staff

Plan and organize with local and international suppliers and freight forwarders/clearance agents, the transport of medicines, vaccines, reagents, materials and equipment for epidemics prevention, detection and control: customs clearance, search for storage site, negotiating contracts with freight forwarder/clearance agent etc.

Supervise and manage activities of receipt, storage and provision of materials in the warehouse.

Manage the flow of materials between the area of storage or the warehouse and intervention sites, in particular of the Rapid Response Team.

In collaboration with the Administration Officer of the ECOWAS Regional Centre for Disease Surveillance and Control, monitor supplies and relationship with suppliers

Send reminders in case of delay in the delivery to the store and inform Line Manager.

Supervise and send faulty materials or products back to suppliers for replacement

Manage equipment and materials safety.

Supervise control of supplies and equipment (including vehicles, electrical / electronic equipment) and development of user and maintenance guides (guides, protocols, procedures, etc.)

Provide administrative and financial guidelines regarding logistical aspects and the use of equipment, in particular vehicles (insurance, registration, tax discs/license tags, driving licenses, etc.)

Ensure the availability of facilities for storage of equipment

Collect information and analyze context

Establish the basic safety plan

Comply with the proper application of safety procedures and rules

In addition, as part of his/her mission, the Logistician (s) will be required to supervise handling staff, as needed.

Qualifications/Experience/Skills

A Bachelor’s degree in logistics or related field;

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, logistics processes (flow management, inventory management) and logistics performance indicators.

Control of storage procedures and optimal preservation conditions for pharmaceuticals

Basic knowledge of management for the development and monitoring of an order budget

At least 5 years of professional experience in Operations and Logistics Engineering;

Possession of higher degree would reduce the required professional experience to three (3) years;

Excellent leadership skills, collaboration with partners, good interpersonal relations and advocacy skills.

Excellent strategic thinking, global approach, report writing abilities).

Excellent communication and negotiation skills as well as good knowledge of health policies and work environment in ECOWAS Countries.

Age:

Candidate must not be more than 50 (fifty) years of age at the point of recruitment and must be an ECOWAS citizen.

Language:

Must be fluent in one of the official languages of the Community; English, French and Portuguese. A working knowledge of another would be an advantage.

Annual Salary

USD 36,901 USD 44,469/ USD 44,328 – USD 51,637

Application Closing Date

26th October, 2017.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should download the “Job Application Form” below, fill it and send it as an email attachment together with their CV’s to:logistics@ecowas.int

Click Here to Download Job Application Form (MS Word)