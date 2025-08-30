Grooming Centre Renews Decade-Long Partnership with Sesor Foundation For Displaced Persons In Nigeria

Sesor Empowerment Foundation (“Sesor”) and Grooming People for Better Livelihood Centre (“Grooming Centre”) have renewed their partnership for the 2025 project year, marking more than a decade of impactful collaboration in aiding internally displaced persons (IDPs) across Nigeria.

Under the renewed agreement, Grooming Centre has expanded its support for Sesor’s programmes, covering the operation and inupgrade of Safe Day Spaces in Lagos and Benue States, relief outreaches to 300 IDP households, livelihood training for 200 women, and targeted disbursement of livelihood support funds to vulnerable women. The funding also includes monitoring, reporting, and media engagement to ensure transparency and measurable results.

The signing ceremony marked a decade of partnership that has reached over 110,000 displaced persons through relief aid, psychosocial care, and sustainable livelihood initiatives.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Dr. Godwin Nwabunka, CEO of Grooming Centre, said:

“We believe every life holds value and dignity, and no one should be left without hope. For over ten years, our partnership with Sesor Foundation has been one way we stand with displaced families. This renewal strengthens our resolve to help rebuild lives and restore hope for those affected.”

Ier Jonathan-Ichaver, Founder of Sesor, expressed gratitude for Grooming Centre’s consistent partnership:

“This relationship has endured and delivered real change. In the past decade, we have reached displaced persons in 14 states, offering relief, support, and paths to recovery. Grooming Centre has stood with us in urgent response efforts and joint outreach missions to communities like Apa and Otukpo LGAs. We look forward to achieving even more together.”

During the event, Sesor presented Grooming Centre with a plaque of appreciation, in recognition of their longstanding commitment and support.

The renewed partnership reaffirms both organisations’ shared commitment to restoring dignity, providing opportunities, and fostering resilience among Nigeria’s displaced communities.