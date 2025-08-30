Stanbic IBTC Bank Celebrates Fourth Monthly Draw; Rewards 70 Lucky Winners In Reward4Saving Promo 4.0

Stanbic IBTC Bank has reaffirmed its dedication to fostering a sustainable savings culture in Nigeria through the successful hosting of the fourth monthly draw in its Reward4Saving Promo – Season 4. The event took place in Lagos and witnessed the emergence of 70 lucky winners, from the Bank’s seven business zones; each winning ₦100,000 for maintaining a minimum savings balance of ₦10,000 in their Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet. The balances were maintained for a minimum of 30 consecutive days respectively.

The draw was conducted with keen oversight from regulatory representatives to ensure transparency and fairness. Notable attendees included representatives of the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC); Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON); and Lagos State Lotteries and Gaming Authority (LSLGA).

Since the commencement of the Reward4Saving Promo – Season 4, a total of 288 customers have shared in ₦37 million worth of cash rewards, with the total prize expected to reach ₦130 million by the conclusion of the initiative in April 2026. With ₦93 million remaining in the prize pool, excitement continues to climb among customers of Stanbic IBTC Bank nationwide.

Speaking during the draw, Oluwakemi Zollner, Head of Sales and Distribution, Lagos Mainland, stated, “Stanbic IBTC Bank is committed to rewarding loyal customers while enhancing the savings culture within society. The promo is open to both existing and new customers. By saving just ₦10,000 in your Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet for 30 consecutive days, you qualify for the draw. More savings equal higher chances of winning.”

One of the recent winners, Ebinum Abosede, an entrepreneur, shared her emotional journey upon receiving her prize. “When I initially received the call, I was doubtful and thought it could be a scam. Even my daughter warned me against going. But now that I am here and have received my alert, I could not be happier. I just moved into a new house and was searching for funds to paint my apartment. Thank you to Stanbic IBTC Bank; I can finally give my new home a fresh coat of paint.”

The Reward4Saving Promo continues to create a buzz across Nigeria, inspiring individuals to practice financial discipline while being rewarded for their dedication. Through this initiative, Stanbic IBTC Bank celebrates the achievements of savers and strengthens its role in promoting financial inclusion and empowering local communities.

To participate, customers can save ₦10,000 or more for 30 consecutive days in a Stanbic IBTC Savings Account or @ease Wallet. For more details, visit www.stanbicibtcbank.com, download the Stanbic IBTC 3.0 Mobile App, or walk into any branch nationwide.