BetKing Unveils FameHouse: BBNaija-Inspired Game Where Every Cashout Counts

If you thought the tension of Big Brother Naija evictions kept you glued to your screen, then brace yourself, because BetKing has just brought that same heart-pounding suspense to gaming with its brand-new innovation: FameHouse.

Imagine this: you stake your bet, watch your winnings grow, and then – boom! – The eviction siren could sound at any second. The big question is, will you cash out in time or risk losing it all? That’s the electric thrill at the heart of FameHouse, BetKing’s latest game inspired by BBNaija eviction nights.

So, Here’s How It Works

• Players can join the excitement with a minimum stake of ₦5,000.

• Each round comes with a shared ₦2 million prize pool.

• The tension builds as winnings multiply, but only those bold (and smart) enough to cash out before eviction get to walk away with their share.

It’s a delicate dance between risk and reward, perfectly capturing the drama of BBNaija evictions while giving fans a chance to win real money.

The best part? FameHouse is open to both new and existing BetKing customers. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a newbie looking to spice up your entertainment, this is your chance to experience BBNaija-style suspense with real winnings on the line.

But hurry, the promotion runs only until September 21, 2025. That means just a few weeks to test your nerve and see if you have what it takes to cash out before eviction calls your name.

Why It’s a Big Deal

Reality TV has always been about suspense, emotions, and strategy. By blending that same energy with gaming, BetKing is giving Nigerians something fresh: a game that’s not just about winning but about timing, instinct, and courage.

With FameHouse, entertainment and gaming collide in a way that keeps you on the edge of your seat, just like BBNaija eviction nights. Just so you know, alot of people are already playing and inviting their friends to join, case in point is Wanni and Handi- the celebrity twin DJs- in this video.

So, are you ready to play, stake, watch, and cash out before eviction? The house is open, and the clock is ticking.