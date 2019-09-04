Grigor Dimitrov Eliminates Roger Federer from US Open

World’s 78th rank Bulgarian playmaker Grigor Dimitrov knocked out the top seed Roger Federer in the US Open on Wednesday after handing him over a defeat by 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, 4-6, 2-6 at the New York City’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was a major upset for Federer who missed his 46th Grand Slam semi-final berth. He has already won 20 Grand Slams including 5 US Open titles.

On the other side, 5th seed Daniil Medvedev of Russia booked his first Grand Slam semi-final ticket by defeating Stan Wawrinka.

It seemed like Federer was not fit as he took a medical time out after the 4th round. The 38-year-old Federer left the court with his trainer and fans heartbroken. It was not immediately clear what’s wrong with Federer and why he left the game.

But almost after a break of 10 minutes, Federer returned to the field stretching his back which gave a hint to the fans that he has some problem with his back. It was a close fight in all 3 first rounds and Federer was a step ahead but after the break, he failed to give strong fight and lost 4th and 5th round.

During the match, Federer made 61 unforced errors and 33 on the forehand side. If Federer would have made it, he would have become the oldest Grand Slam semifinalist after Jimmy Connors 39.

Dimitrov who entered his 3rd major semifinal and first in New York will lock horns with world no. 5 Daniil Medvedev on Friday.

Source: Newsx