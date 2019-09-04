Attacks on South African Businesses Hurtful to Nigerians – Lai Mohammed

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, says the attack on South African businesses in Nigeria will hurt Nigerians more.

Ever since the latest reports of xenophobic attacks in South Africa broke, there have been attacks on South African businesses across the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, Segun Adeyemi, media aide to the minister, quoted Mohammed as saying that majority of those working in businesses owned by South Africans are Nigerians.

“Targeting South African companies in Nigeria for attack is, for Nigerians, a classic case of cutting off your nose to spite your face, because the investors in such companies, especially MTN and Shoprite, are Nigerians,” the minister said.

“Majority of the workers in the South African companies operating in Nigeria are also Nigerians, meaning that its Nigerian workers who will be hardest hit if such companies are forced to shut down for fear of attacks.”

He said the federal government is already taking decisive measures to put an end to the xenophobic attacks against Nigerians in South Africa.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has dispatched a Special Envoy to convey to his South African counterpart, President Cyril Ramaphosa, his concerns and also interact with his South African counterpart on the situation,” he said.

“Also, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, acting on the instruction of Mr. President, has summoned the South African High Commissioner to Nigeria to get a brief on the situation; express Nigeria’s displeasure over the treatment of her citizens; and secure assurance of the safety of their lives and property.”\

Source: The Cable