Green Party leader targets Starmer’s former parliamentary seat

Key Points

Green Party leader Zack Polanski will contest Holborn and St Pancras at the next election.

The seat was retained by former Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the 2024 general election.

Greens currently poll at 13 per cent nationally, behind Labour, Reform UK and Conservatives.

Main Story

Britain’s Green Party leader, Zack Polanski, will contest Holborn and St Pancras, the parliamentary constituency formerly represented by ex-Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Polanski told the Camden New Journal on Thursday that he would stand as the Green Party candidate in the constituency, which has traditionally leaned towards the political left.

Starmer retained the seat for Labour in the 2024 general election, although Labour’s share of the vote fell considerably. An independent candidate who campaigned mainly against Israel’s war in Gaza won nearly 19 per cent, while the Green candidate secured more than 10 per cent.

The result has raised expectations that the Greens could mount a stronger challenge for the constituency at the next election.

Polanski’s candidacy comes as the Greens seek to build support among voters on Labour’s left. The party recently recorded a surprise by-election victory in Greater Manchester, where current Prime Minister Andy Burnham served for years as mayor.

“Labour stands up for corporations and big money. I’ll stand up for people and our communities,” Polanski said in a post on X.

The Issues

Green Party support has reached as high as 20 per cent in some national opinion polls. However, Polanski’s personal popularity has declined following his criticism of police officers over the arrest of a man accused of stabbing two Jewish people in north London in April, according to YouGov.

What’s Being Said

“Labour stands up for corporations and big money. I’ll stand up for people and our communities,” Zack Polanski, Green Party leader, said.

What’s Next

Polanski will contest Holborn and St Pancras as the Green Party candidate at the forthcoming general election.

The Greens will seek to build on their recent by-election gains and increased support among Labour’s left-wing voters.

National polling will remain a key indicator of the party’s prospects ahead of the election.

The Bottom Line:

Polanski’s decision turns Starmer’s former constituency into a potential Green-Labour battleground, with the Greens seeking to convert growing national support into parliamentary gains.