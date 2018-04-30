Gowon Urges Nigerians To Pray Unceasingly For Restoration of Peace

Nigeria’s former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon, has revealed that he never perceived to be the country’s head of state. He gave thanks to God that he saw to the amicable resolution to the circumstances that surrounded his ascendancy to the nation’s number one position.

The leader of Nigeria Prays, a non-governmental religious outreach outfit, stated this at the First Baptist Church, Owerri, capital of Imo State, during a prayer summit for the South-East geo-political zone to curb series of crisis and killings in the land.

He noted that there was no challenge that is bigger than what God can handle, urging Nigerians to pray without ceasing for peace to be restored in the country rather than carrying weapons, arms and ammunition.

“Church leaders should stand in the gap and fervently pray for peace, prosperity and security in the nation. Again, we must have to be honest with our leaders in our followership, and do less with unnecessary criticisms of our leaders.”

“When it finally dawned on me that I was going to lead this great country of ours, Nigeria, the first thing I did was to go to God on my knees and asked him to help me so that I can always do the right thing. I thank God for the opportunity that He gave me in the course of service to this nation. But in the first instance, I never nursed any ambition to be a head of state or rule this country in any form,” he said,